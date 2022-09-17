Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues remain interested in West Ham United midfielder; Troy Deeney backs club to target Brentford striker, and more - September 17, 2022

Chelsea are seventh in the Premier League standings after six games. Graham Potter’s first game in charge in the Premier League will be against Crystal Palace on October 1.

Meanwhile, the Blues remain interested in the services of a West Ham United midfielder despite the departure of Thomas Tuchel. Elsewhere, Birmingham City striker Troy Deeney has backed the London giants to sign a Brentford forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 17, 2022:

Chelsea remain interested in Declan Rice

Declan Rice has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have retained an interest in Declan Rice despite the exit of Thomas Tuchel, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The English midfielder has consistently been one of the best midfielders in the land since breaking into the first team at West Ham United. He has been pivotal for club and country in recent years and has generated interest from clubs around Europe.

~ @GiveMeSport Dean Jones: "Thomas Tuchel’s departure won’t really affect Chelsea’s vision of signing Declan Rice. There are still people that remain within the club that are set on going for Declan Rice when the time arrives." Dean Jones: "Thomas Tuchel’s departure won’t really affect Chelsea’s vision of signing Declan Rice. There are still people that remain within the club that are set on going for Declan Rice when the time arrives."~ @GiveMeSport

The Blues are long-term admirers of their former academy player. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones confirmed that Tuchel’s absence has not altered the situation.

“Thomas Tuchel’s departure won’t really affect Chelsea’s vision of signing Declan Rice. There are still people that remain within the club that are set on going for Declan Rice when the time arrives,” said Jones.

Rice has racked up eight appearances for the Hammers this season.

Troy Deeney backs Blues to target Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney could generate interest from Stamford Bridge in the future.

Troy Deeney believes Chelsea could arrive for Ivan Toney if he continues his recent good form. Toney has been a revelation for Brentford recently and has earned a first call to the England squad for the upcoming international games.

In his column for The Sun, Deeney said that Toney would have been perfect for Manchester United as well as Arsenal.

“This guy has proven for a few years now that he can do it on the next level. I remember Ivan was linked with Arsenal and Manchester United previously, and he would have shone there. He would have been a perfect fit for United in terms of what they currently need up front, as well as Arsenal until Gabriel Jesus redefined that role for them,” wrote Deeney.

Deeney added that Toney could succeed under Graham Potter.

“If he has the year he will likely have, even Chelsea will be keeping an eye on him. He could go there long term and be a real success under Graham Potter. You look at the certain type of striker nowadays, your Darwin Nunez or Erling Haaland who are 6ft-plus and are mobile and can score all different types of goals, you have to put Ivan in that category,” wrote Deeney.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Troy Deeney on Ivan Toney: "If he has the year he will likely have, even Chelsea will be keeping an eye on him. He could go there long-term and be a real success under Graham Potter." Troy Deeney on Ivan Toney: "If he has the year he will likely have, even Chelsea will be keeping an eye on him. He could go there long-term and be a real success under Graham Potter."

Deeney went on to heap praise on his countryman, saying:

“He has always been a humble kid, but he is very confident in his ability, and when you score the amount he has over the past two years, you would back yourself. And he will certainly back himself to impose his character and personality on this current England squad and training camp under Southgate ahead of the World Cup."

Toney has five goals from seven games for the Bees this season.

Chelsea close to appointing Christoph Freund as new sporting director

Chelsea are close to appointing Christoph Freund as their new sporting director, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

The Blues are on the hunt for a new sporting director this summer, with co-owner Todd Boehly eager to have the position filled before January. Freund has been identified as a candidate after his impressive work with RB Salzburg.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that Freund is in advanced talks with the Blues for the role.

“I was told probably four or five days ago that Freund was the frontrunner and has been the favourite for some time. I’m pretty sure those talks are very advanced now behind the scenes. I think they didn’t want too much of it to come out before Salzburg when Freund was obviously at Stamford Bridge. What I’m told is it’s very advanced now. He’s close to becoming the sporting director for Chelsea,” said Phillips.

The London giants are laying down long-term plans under new owners at Stamford Bridge

