Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues not in Ruben Amorim talks; Tottenham planning Conor Gallagher move, and more - February 28, 2024

Chelsea welcome Leeds United to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (February 28) in the FA Cup fifth round. Mauricio Pochettino’s team are coming off a 1-0 extra time defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Blues are not engaged in talks to appoint Ruben Amorim as Pochettino’s replacement. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are planning to move for midfielder Conor Gallagher at the end of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 28, 2024.

Chelsea not in Ruben Amorim talks, says Fabrizio Romano

Ruben Amorim is an option for the hot seat at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are not in talks to appoint Ruben Amorim as Mauricio Pochettino's replacement, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentinean manager’s future remains up in the air following an underwhelming season. Amorim, meanwhile, has done an admirable job with Sporting and has emerged as a candidate for the hot seat at Stamford Bridge.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano has said that the Blue will only assess Pochettino’s situation at the end of the season.

“Pressure (on Pochettino) has been there since the end of January – Chelsea want better results so pressure remains there, but the priority has always been to finish the season with Pochettino and then assess the situation ahead of the summer transfer window,” wrote Romano.

Romano added that Amorim could leave the Portuguese club this summer.

“I think this would not have been an easy job for any manager; it’s a young squad and they need time to perform and create proper group. But, of course, football is a results game and so pressure remains there,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“As for Amorim links, it’s a possibility for him to leave Sporting Lisbon in the summer, yes.

"It’s not guaranteed yet, but he’d be open to considering top clubs, as he’s already done an excellent job at Sporting in the recent years. At the moment, he’s not in direct contact with any club, but he’s appreciated in England, for sure.”

Amorim has registered 136 wins in his 196 games in charge of Sporting and guided the club to a historic Primeira Liga trimuph in 2021.

Tottenham planning Conor Gallagher move

Conor Gallagher’s future remains up in the air.

Tottenham Hotspur are planning to move for Conor Gallagher at the end of the season, according to journalist Matt Law.

The English midfielder is a first-team regular under Pochettino, but speculation is ripe regarding his future. Gallagher enters the final year of his contract with Chelsea this summer but is yet to sign a new deal.

Spurs have been hot on the heels of the 24-year-old for a while and wanted him in January as well. A move failed to materialise, but manager Ange Postecoglou has apparently retained his desire to add Gallagher to his ranks.

Unless Gallagher extends his stay at Stamford Bridge, Spurs will move for him this summer. With Pierre Emile Hojbjerg likely to leave at the end of this season, the Englishman has apparently been identified as a replacement.

Blues advised to keep hold of Mauricio Pochettino

Former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda reckons the club should stick with Pochettino.

The Argentinean manager is under tremendous pressure after failing to get results since taking charge last summer. A defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final has compounded his woes.

The Blues invested heavily in the squad last year but are yet to reap the benefits. There are already calls for Pochettino’s head from many quarters, with the club languishing in 11th place in the Premier League after 25 games.

Speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone, Malouda pointed out that apart from Jose Mourinho, there are very little options for the job right now.

“I am not worried about Pochettino. I am worried about Chelsea. In terms of managers, when you look at the options available apart from Mourinho, there is nobody obvious for the job that could make a big difference,” said Malouda.

He added:

“I believe in stability, and I believe the club should support the manager and include him more in the process of picking players in the club strategy.

"I definitely think we need to stick with Pochettino. Instead, we need to bring people on board now who can back him up and help him develop his ideas.”

Pochettino desperately needs a win against Leeds United on Wednesday to improve the mood at the club.