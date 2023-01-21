Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues secure Noni Madueke; Brighton reject £55 million offer for Moises Caicedo, and more - January 20, 2023

Chelsea are looking to bolster their squad this month. Graham Potter has welcomed the likes of Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk to his roster but remains in the market for reinforcements.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Blues have secured the signature of Noni Madueke. Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion have turned down a £55 million offer for Moises Caicedo from the London giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 20, 2023.

Chelsea secure Noni Madueke

Noni Madueke is set to complete a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have secured the signature of Noni Madueke, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward has been very impressive since emerging onto the scene with PSV Eindhoven this season. The 20-year-old has already appeared nine times across competitions for the Eredivisie side, registering two goals.

@TurkishAirlines Noni Madueke to Chelsea, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with PSV on permanent deal around €35m package.Madueke will sign long term deal in few days, strongly wanted by Chelsea board.Contracts being prepared.Boarding completed -London Noni Madueke to Chelsea, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with PSV on permanent deal around €35m package. 🚨🔵 #CFCMadueke will sign long term deal in few days, strongly wanted by Chelsea board.Contracts being prepared.Boarding completed - ✈️ London@TurkishAirlines https://t.co/Sdg2JMXJIa

His steady rise has prompted clubs across the continent to take note, with the Blues also among his admirers.

Potter is paying extra attention to his attack this month and has already signed Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk to strengthen his options. However, the London giants believe they require further additions and have moved swiftly to win the race for Madueke.

Chelsea have struck a €35 million deal with PSV for the Englishman, who will sign his contract in the coming days. The 20-year-old is expected to travel to London soon to complete his medicals. An official confirmation can be expected once all formalities are completed.

Brighton & Hove Albion reject £55 milion offer for Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Brighton & Hove Albion have turned down Chelsea's €55 million offer for Moises Caicedo, according to The Athletic via Caught Offside.

The Ecuadorian midfielder has earned admirers at Stamford Bridge following a series of assured performances for the Seagulls in recent times. Caicedo has registered 20 appearances across competitions this season for the East Sussex club, recording a goal and an assist apiece.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK Chelsea have had an offer of £55m for Moises Caicedo rejected by Brighton. Chelsea have had an offer of £55m for Moises Caicedo rejected by Brighton. https://t.co/GrTRr3kzj6

The Blues are looking for midfield reinforcements this month, with N'Golo Kante and Jorginho on the wrong side of 30.

Both players are in the final six months of their contract but are yet to commit to the club. Caicedo's proposed arrival would help Potter get a grip on the situation. The 21-year-old could also eventually replace Kante if the Frenchman opts to stay.

Blues remain hot on heels of Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram (right) is expected to be on the move this year

Chelsea remain interested in Marcus Thuram, according to Fabrizio Romano. The French forward is in the final year of his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach but looks unlikely to sign a new deal. The Blues are among the clubs monitoring the player with interest.

Potter is looking to upgrade his attack this year, following the struggles of his current frontline. A new No. 9 remains high on his agenda, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failing to impress. The Gabon international is already linked with a sensational return to Barcelona, so a move for Thuram is justified.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport Fabrizio Romano on Marcus Thuram: “Chelsea are informed on the situation with Gladbach in case they will open up to let him go in January. What kind of conditions, what the player wants to do because he’s available as a free agent and so he can pick his favourite club." Fabrizio Romano on Marcus Thuram: “Chelsea are informed on the situation with Gladbach in case they will open up to let him go in January. What kind of conditions, what the player wants to do because he’s available as a free agent and so he can pick his favourite club."

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that the London giants are monitoring the situation very closely.

"What Chelsea are doing is to be informed on the situation with Gladbach in case they will open up to let him go in January. What kind of conditions, what the player wants to do because he’s available as a free agent, and so he can pick his favourite club. Chelsea are well informed on the situation. He could be one of the options," said Romano.

The 25-year-old has appeared 17 times across competitions for the Bundesliga side this season, registering 13 goals and four assists.

