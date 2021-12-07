Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues star agrees to join Real Madrid; club preparing blockbuster offer for Barcelona prodigy, and more - 7th December 2021

Chelsea will travel to the Krestovsky Stadium on Wednesday to face Zenit St. Petersburg for their final group game of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League.

The Blues are currently top of Group H, having won four of their five games. They are through to the Round of 16, but top spot in the group is still up for grabs. Chelsea are level on points with Juventus, but ahead on head-to-head, so a win at St. Petersburg will confirm them as group winners.

Meanwhile, a Chelsea defender has agreed to join Real Madrid on a three-year deal. Elsewhere, The Blues are preparing a blockbuster offer to prise a Spanish youngster away from Barcelona.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 7th December 2021.

Antonio Rudiger agrees to join Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger has agreed to join Real Madrid.

Antonio Rudiger has agreed to join Real Madrid on a three-year deal, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The German defender is in the final year of his current contract with Chelsea. The Blues are desperate to tie him down to a new deal, given his importance in Thomas Tuchel's team.

Rudiger was handed a new lease of life after the arrival of Tuchel at Chelsea earlier this year. The 28-year-old worked his way into the good books of the German manager, and soon established himself as a mainstay in The Blues' backline. Rudiger proved to be key in the London side's Champions League-winning run last season.

The German defender has carried his good form into the new campaign. Rudiger has helped Chelsea forge an enviable defensive record in the current campaign. The Blues are willing to award him with an improved contract, but the 28-year-old has been unimpressed by the terms offered.

Real Madrid have been monitoring the situation with interest. The La Liga giants have reportedly agreed to take Rudiger to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer on a free deal. If that happens, that would be a huge blow to Chelsea, who will then have to invest on a suitable replacement.

Chelsea preparing blockbuster offer for Gavi

Chelsea are preparing a blockbuster offer for Gavi.

Chelsea are preparing a blockbuster offer for Gavi, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Spaniard has broken into the Barcelona starting eleven this season. The 17-year-old has a wise head on his shoulders, belying his tender years, and has not looked out of place in the first team. His performances have attracted the attention of The Blues, who are determined to secure his services.

Chelsea are hoping to lure Gavi away with a lucrative salary package. The Blues are ready to pay the Spaniard's €50 million release clause, and they could also offer the 17-year-old €6 million per year in wages.

Attila Szalai close to joining Chelsea

Attila Szalai is close to joining Chelsea.

Attila Szalai is close to joining Chelsea, according to Marco Rossi, the manager of the Hungarian team. Speaking to Calciomercato, as relayed by Goal, Rossi also said that the 23-year-old would be a hit in Serie A.

"It’s hard to name just one player, but right now I see very well Attila Szalai, who plays for Fenerbahce, but I think he is joining Chelsea. Clearly, he has been followed by important clubs in Spain, but apparently his move to Chelsea is a done deal. He would be a great player also for Italian football," said Rossi.

