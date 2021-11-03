Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues star would be a stellar addition to Liverpool, says former player; Belgian ace's expected date of return from injury revealed, and more - 3rd November 2021

Chelsea secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Malmo in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Hakim Ziyech scored the lone goal of the game in the 56th minute, helping the holders stay on course to reach the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, former player Noel Whelan has said that a Chelsea star, whose current deal expires next summer, would be a stellar addition for Liverpool. Elsewhere, the expected date of return from injury for a Blues striker has been revealed.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 3rd November 2021.

Antonio Rudiger would be a stellar addition for Liverpool, claims Noel Whelan

Noel Whelan believes Antonio Rudiger would be a stellar addition to Liverpool.

Noel Whelan believes Antonio Rudiger would be a stellar addition to Liverpool. The German defender is inching closer to the final six months of his current deal with Chelsea. Rudiger has appeared 163 times for The Blues in all competitions since joining them in 2017.

The German defender has been an indispensable part of Chelsea's backline since Thomas Tuchel took charge at Stamford Bridge. However, The Blues are yet to tie him down to a new deal, with negotiations failing to reach a conclusive end thus far.

That has generated interest from quite a few clubs around Europe, with Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur keeping a close eye on the situation. Liverpool have now joined the race for Rudiger. Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan pointed out that Chelsea's loss could be The Reds' gain.

"Wow, that would be just a real coup. To have Rudiger and Van Dijk in the same side, with Konate to come in. Wow, that would be a solid set of options. It would add even more steel at the back," said Whelan. "Rudiger would be some signing and give Liverpool two centre-halves that anyone would fear,” said Whelan.

Romelu Lukaku's expected date of return from injury revealed

Romelu Lukaku could be back in action for Chelsea after the international break.

Romelu Lukaku could be back in action for Chelsea after the international break, according to journalist Kristof Terreur. The Belgian picked up an ankle injury during the game against Malmo at Stamford Bridge on 20th October.

It was initially feared The Blues would be without their mercurial striker for at least a month. But the prognosis for Lukaku looks better than initially expected.

Kristof Terreur @HLNinEngeland Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Michy Batshuayi (hamstrings) are still both out for 7-10 days. Will Roberto Martínez still call them up for Belgium’s international games against Estonia and Wales? Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Michy Batshuayi (hamstrings) are still both out for 7-10 days. Will Roberto Martínez still call them up for Belgium’s international games against Estonia and Wales?

Lukaku's recovery is apparently ahead of schedule. The Belgian might not be available for his country for the FIFA Wold Cup qualifiers next weekend. But he could return to action for Chelsea after the international break.

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Thomas Tuchel has lavished praise on Ruben Loftus-Cheek after Chelsea's win over Malmo.

Thomas Tuchel has lavished praise on Ruben Loftus-Cheek after Chelsea's win over Malmo. The Englishman played a pivotal role in the hard-fought win, and was one of the standout performers on the night.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"He fought his way through. Maybe this was symbolic for him that he didn't disappear. He wants to donminate opponents. He is too talented to just be a part of the group. He needs to use his talent."



[via Thomas Tuchel on Ruben Loftus-Cheek:"He fought his way through. Maybe this was symbolic for him that he didn't disappear. He wants to donminate opponents. He is too talented to just be a part of the group. He needs to use his talent."[via @AdamNewson Thomas Tuchel on Ruben Loftus-Cheek:"He fought his way through. Maybe this was symbolic for him that he didn't disappear. He wants to donminate opponents. He is too talented to just be a part of the group. He needs to use his talent."[via @AdamNewson]

Speaking after the game, as cited by The Daily Mail, Tuchel said that Loftus-Cheek is 'too talented'.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"He fought his way through. Maybe it is symbolic that he didn’t disappear or stay invisible. He wants to dominate opponents, not just to be a part of the game because I think he is too talented to just be a part of the group," said Tuchel.

Edited by Bhargav