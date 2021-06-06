Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues step up efforts to sign Premier League Superstar, club want £10m for Belgian striker and more - 5th June 2021

Chelsea did not have a single representative in the PFA Team of the year, but that should not bother the Blues after a fantastic end to the season. A UEFA Champions League triumph and top-four finish were hard to imagine at one point in the season. This is the main reason why Thomas Tuchel was promptly awarded a contract extension this week.

The German manager has already begun plans for the upcoming season, with Chelsea hoping to improve the squad to fit their manager’s ideas. Thiago Silva has already put pen to paper on a one-year extension. However, there are expected to be some outgoings too between now and the beginning of the new season.

On that note, let’s look at the major Chelsea transfer stories from 5th June 2021.

Chelsea step up efforts to sign Premier League superstar

Harry Kane

Chelsea have stepped up efforts to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via London Evening Standard. The Englishman is also wanted by Manchester United and Manchester City. Kane has enjoyed a fantastic season in the league, winning the Golden Boot as well as the Playmaker award. Thomas Tuchel believes he’s the ideal man to lead the line for the Blues next season.

Chelsea ended their Premier League campaign with Jorginho as their top scorer in the league, with all seven of his goals coming from the penalty spot. The Blues need a proper number nine to fight for the league title next season and have also been linked with former player Romelu Lukaku. Kane is reportedly frustrated at the lack of ambition at Tottenham and could be open to a switch this summer.

Blues want £10m for Belgian striker

Michy Batshuayi

Chelsea have slapped a £10m price tag on Michy Batshuayi, according to The Hard Tackle via Football London. The Blues are eager to offload the player this summer and will let him leave if a suitable bid is placed on the table. The Belgian joined the club in 2016 but has struggled to find his footing at the club so far. He has also failed to impress during his recent loan stint with Crystal Palace.

The 27-year-old will be a free agent next summer, so the Blues are planning to cash in on him, with Turkish side Trabzonspor as well as a Premier League side interested in his services.

Olivier Giroud could still leave Chelsea

Olivier Giroud

Chelsea may have triggered a one-year extension clause on Olivier Giroud’s contract, but the player will still leave the club this summer, according to reports. The Frenchman is eager to move on to ensure more first-team chances.

The report also states that Giroud has a strained relationship with Tuchel, which could force him to look for greener pastures. The player’s representatives have confirmed that Chelsea will allow Giroud to leave if a suitable offer arrives. The Frenchman continues to be linked with AC Milan and there’s a strong probability of that move happening this summer.

