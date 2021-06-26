Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues submit bid for €80m rated La Liga defender, Barcelona interested in Spanish ace and more - 26th June 2021

Chelsea ended the 2020/21 season by lifting the UEFA Champions League, but the Blues have no intentions of resting on their laurels ahead of an exciting new campaign. Thomas Tuchel has already set his eyes on the league, having transformed his team’s fortunes since arriving at the end of January.

The German has a chance to improve his squad this summer and Chelsea are already looking at a host of transfer targets. The Blues are also expected to bid adieu to quite a few of the fringe players in the squad to make space for new arrivals.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 26 June 2021.

Chelsea submit bid for €80m rated La Liga defender

Jules Kounde

Chelsea have submitted a bid for Jules Kounde, according to Sport Witness via ABC. The Frenchman has developed into one of the most promising young players in the world at Sevilla and there’s a list of suitors vying for his signature at the moment. Apart from the Blues, Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on Kounde, who wants to move to a big Champions League side to continue his development.

Chelsea want a defender this summer, having already allowed Fikayo Tomori to leave the club. Thiago Silva has signed an extension, but he will be 37 years old this September, which is why the Blues want to find a long-term solution to their centre-back position. Kounde has an €80m release clause in his current contract, and it is not clear how much the Premier League giants have bid for him. Real Madrid are willing to pay €60m for his services and could provide competition for Tuchel’s quest to land the Frenchman. The player, though, prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barcelona interested in Spanish ace

Marcos Alonso

Barcelona are interested in Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso, according to Caught Offside via Mundo Deportivo. The Spaniard has divided opinions during his time at Stamford Bridge. He has been brilliant as a wing-back, but his attacking instincts have been a liability when he is stationed as a left-back. Alonso has failed to gather the confidence Tuchel and the Blues are ready to let him go this summer.

However, the Spaniard is not short of suitors and the Catalans are reportedly eager to bring him to the Camp Nou. Barcelona need a new left-back this summer, with Junior Firpo’s future hanging in the balance. The La Liga giants apparently agreed to personal terms with Alonso in January but failed to complete a move. However, the Chelsea man could finally join Blaugrana this summer.

Aston Villa have their eyes on Chelsea striker

Abraham" height="533" width="800" /> Tammy Abraham

Aston Villa are monitoring Tammy Abraham and want to secure his services this summer, according to Football 365 via The Mirror. The Englishman has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea and looks set to leave before the start of the new campaign. Villa are ready to price him away from Stamford Bridge and are willing to offer £40m for his services, which matches the Blues’ valuation of the player.

Chelsea are already looking to add a new striker to their squad this summer, so Abraham’s departure will work in their favor.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar