Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues submit bid for Torino defender; club asked to pay £45 million for Wolverhampton Wanderers full-back, and more - June 19, 2022

Chelsea are preparing to upgrade their squad before the start of the next season. Despite winning the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, the Premier League giants had a mixed 2021-22 campaign. Manager Thomas Tuchel's wards lost two cup finals, finished third in the league and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the London giants have submitted a bid for a Torino defender. Elsewhere, the Blues have been asked to pay £45 million for the signature of a Wolverhampton Wanderers full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 19, 2022:

Chelsea submit bid for Gleison Bremer

Gleison Bremer (left) is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have tabled a bid for Gleison Bremer, according to Gianluca Di Marzio via The Hard Tackle. The Brazilian defender is highly rated at Torino, who want nothing short of €40 million to part ways with their asset. The Blues are in troubled waters regarding their backline, which has been hurt by the departure of Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid this summer.

Andreas Christensen is one step away from joining Barcelona on a Bosman move, while Cesar Azpilicueta is also likely to leave, which would further deplete the Blues' rearguard. Tuchel is looking for defensive reinforcements to address the issue and wants two new faces. The London giants are already locked in negotiations for Jules Kounde, while Bremer is the other name on their target list.

"I told the coach and the management: 'I want to change now' [last summer]. So they told me: 'Stay this year, help us. Next year you can take the next step'."



Chelsea target Gleison Bremer on Torino future: "I told the coach and the management: 'I want to change now' [last summer]. So they told me: 'Stay this year, help us. Next year you can take the next step'."

The Blues have already submitted an offer for the 25-year-old but could face stiff competition from Inter Milan for his signature. The Nerazzurri want the Brazilian to fill the shoes of Milan Skriniar, who is likely to leave this summer.

Blues asked to pay £45 million for Rayan Ait-Nouri

Rayan Ait-Nouri could leave the Molineux this summer.

The Blues will have to pay £45 million to secure the signature of Rayan Ait-Nouri, according to The Sun.

They are looking for a replacement for Marco Alonso, who is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. The Spaniard filled in quite well in the absence of Ben Chilwell last season, so his departure would leave a void in the squad. Chilwell’s injury woes make signing a replacement an urgent proposition, and Ait-Nouri has emerged as an option.

The 21-year-old has been in stellar form for Wolverhampton Wanderers recently, prompting interest from clubs around the league. Apart from the Blues, Manchester City are also monitoring the Frenchman with interest. However, the Midlands club will only let Ait-Nouri leave for £45 million this summer.

Steve Nicol says Chelsea will miss out on Alessandro Bastoni

Alessandro Bastoni could move to Spurs this summer.

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol believes the Blues might not be able to sign Alessandro Bastoni this summer. The Inter Milan defender has emerged as an option for Thomas Tuchel, who is looking to bolster his defence.

However, speaking recently, Nicol said that Bastoni is likely to join Tottenham Hotspur instead.

“Yes, everybody will try to bump the price up (when Chelsea come knocking for their players because of the club’s new ownership). But it’s tough to figure out who Chelsea are going to sign. The players that seemingly are available seem to be on their way. I am talking about people like Bastoni, who looks like he is going to Spurs,” said Nicol.

He added:

“I don’t think it’s anything to do with teams trying to be cute because they have new owners. I just don’t think Chelsea have got their house in order as far as targets and spending amounts. There are so many things that aren’t settled at Chelsea.”

