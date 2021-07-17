Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues submit enquiry for West Ham midfielder, club attempt to hijack Manchester United’s move for French star and more - 17th July 2021

Chelsea are hoping Thomas Tuchel can add to his laurels next season after playing a starring role in the Blues’ UEFA Champions League triumph. The German helped his team finish fourth in the Premier League, while he also guided the London side to the finals of the FA Cup. Tuchel will be targeting the league title next season and is already planning accordingly for the summer.

Chelsea are eager to bolster their midfield before the end of the transfer window, with the club aiming to build on their progress under the German manager. The Blues also want to add more steel to their backline.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 17 July 2021.

Chelsea submit inquiry for West Ham United midfielder

Declan Rice

Chelsea have submitted an inquiry for Declan Rice, according to Football London via Dean Jones. The Englishman is a long-term target for the Blues, having moved from Stamford Bridge to West Ham United in 2014 as a teenager.

Rice has since transformed into one of the finest defensive midfielders in the land and was outstanding for the England team that reached the final of Euro 2020. His recent form has seen him linked with a return to his old hunting ground and Rice himself is believed to be warming up to the move.

Chelsea are looking to bring in a new midfielder despite the plethora of talent in their ranks. Thomas Tuchel believes the Blues could hit a higher gear with the Englishman dictating terms from the middle of the park.

According to Jones, Chelsea have placed a formal inquiry with the Hammers to understand West Ham’s valuation of the 22-year-old, which would help them decide on their next move. With N’Golo Kante already in his thirties, Tuchel’s interest in Rice is justified.

Blues attempt to hijack Manchester United’s move for French star

Raphael Varane

Chelsea are attempting to hijack Manchester United’s move for Raphael Varane, according to Marca. The Red Devils have already agreed terms with the French defender, who is in the final year of his current Real Madrid contract and is itching for a new challenge. The Blues have now entered the race for the Frenchman and are attempting to prise him away from the clutches of their rivals.

However, Chelsea are expected to return empty-handed. Manchester United are in the final stages of negotiations with Real Madrid and it is highly unlikely that the Blues’ efforts will bear fruit.

Chelsea defender sets target for new season

Malang Sarr

Malang Sarr has revealed wants to help Chelsea stay at the top of European football. The 22-year-old joined the Blues from Nice last year but was immediately sent on loan to Porto. Sarr is back and raring to go under Tuchel next season.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Frenchman claimed that he was a perfect match for the club.

“They [Chelsea] finished the season as Kings of Europe. I’m here to help and to let the team stay at the highest level, trying to bring all the good energy and my work to the team. I know the club is ambitious and I am ambitious as well, so it’s a perfect match,” said Sarr.

