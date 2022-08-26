Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues submit final offer for Barcelona forward; Tottenham Hotspur enter race for Hakim Ziyech, and more - August 25, 2022

Chelsea will hope to get their season back on track against Leicester City on Saturday in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel's wards succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at Leeds United last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blues have submitted their final offer for a Barcelona forward. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign Hakim Ziyech. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 25, 2022:

Chelsea submit final offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang edging closer to a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have submitted their final offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to SPORT via Sport Witness.

The Gabon international is a target for Tuchel this summer, with the Blues eager to add a new No. 9 to their attack. Barcelona are willing to let the player leave, despite only having signed him in January.

Depay deal expected to collapse soon with Juve - he'll only sign contract termination when he finds new club. Chelsea and Barcelona will be in contact again through intermediaries today in order to reach an agreement for Pierre Aubameyang. No deal in place yesterday.Depay deal expected to collapse soon with Juve - he'll only sign contract termination when he finds new club. Chelsea and Barcelona will be in contact again through intermediaries today in order to reach an agreement for Pierre Aubameyang. No deal in place yesterday. 🚨🔵 #CFCDepay deal expected to collapse soon with Juve - he'll only sign contract termination when he finds new club. https://t.co/GwtmVLbiWt

The London giants have tabled a €20 million bid for Aubameyang, although the Blaugrana are holding out for €30 million.

However, the La Liga giants are in dire need of €18 million to register Jules Kounde. With Memphis Depay's proposed move to Juventus in troubled waters, the Premier League giants could finally get their man.

Tottenham Hotspur enter race for Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech is wanted at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign Hakim Ziyech, according to AD via The Hard Tackle.

The Moroccan wants to leave Chelsea this summer after falling down the pecking order. Spurs are ready to lap him up, with manager Antonio Conte looking to add more firepower to his attack.

chelsea-news.co/2022/08/chelse… Chelsea have communicated today that they only want to proceed with a permanent sale for Hakim Ziyech. They currently want too much money and if nothing changes, Ajax will have to look at other options. Chelsea have communicated today that they only want to proceed with a permanent sale for Hakim Ziyech. They currently want too much money and if nothing changes, Ajax will have to look at other options.- @Hamstelaar chelsea-news.co/2022/08/chelse… https://t.co/0ZfQtQH61D

Ziyech joined the Blues in 2020 after a series of eye-catching performances with Ajax. While he has failed to replicate that form at Stamford Bridge, the 29-year-old's quality is unquestionable.

A move to Spurs could help him rediscover that form while also providing him with a chance to secure regular football. However, Tuchel could be sceptical of strengthening a direct rival, so a deal might struggle to see the light of day.

Dean Saunders urges top-six clubs to target Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher's future at Chelsea is up in the air.

Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders believes the top six clubs in the Premier League should target Conor Gallagher this summer. The Chelsea midfielder was brilliant on loan at Crystal Palace last season but is not guaranteed a place in the first team at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to talkSPORT, as relayed by The Express, Saunders added that Gallagher's work ethic would make him an asset to any team.

“I would sign him. If I was any of the top six, I would sign him, and you know every day, he is going to train properly. You can tell just by watching him and how he plays. Crystal Palace fans will tell you; they watched him every week. Seven out of ten, sometimes nine out of ten, but he never goes down to three or four out of ten. Because he works too hard,” said Saunders.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor echoed Saunders' sentiments, adding that Gallagher will have to assess his options this summer.

"He is an outstanding player. He needs to find out from Thomas Tuchel ‘Am I going to play? Otherwise, there are so many clubs in the Premier League that are going to snap me u,p and I will have to leave'," said Agbonlahor.

Gallagher has been linked with a move to Everton recently.

