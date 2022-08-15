Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues submit offer to sign Barcelona forward; Thomas Tuchel opens up on row with Antonio Conte, and more - August 15, 2022

Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday. The Blues remain unbeaten in their league campaign, though, garnering four points from two games.

Meanwhile, the London giants have submitted an offer to sign a Barcelona forward. Elsewhere, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has opened up on his row with Spurs manager Antonio Conte during the game on Sunday.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 15, 2022:

Chelsea submit offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have submitted a player-plus-cash offer to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Futbol Total via The Hard Tackle.

The Gabon international has been a target for Tuchel this summer, with the German manager eager to sign a new striker to lead the line. Tuchel has his eyes on Aubameyang, having already managed him at Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues have offered the Blaugrana €6 million plus Marcos Alonso and Michy Batshuayi for the 33-year-old. The player is likely to struggle for chances at the Camp Nou after the arrival of Robert Lewandowski, so a move could suit Aubameyang.

The London giants' offer could also appeal to the Blaugrana, as they're interested in Alonso.

Thomas Tuchel opens up on row with Antonio Conte

Thomas Tuchel refused to dwell on his touchline spat with Antonio Conte. The two managers clashed during the London Derby on Sunday and also had a row at the end of 90 minutes.

Speaking after the draw, Tuchel said that it was all part of the game.

"I compare it to two players who have a bit of a fight on the pitch, but nothing happens; nobody gets injured. It’s Premier League football; the two managers got involved today because both were fighting for our teams. That was it," said Tuchel.

He continued:

"Nobody got insulted; we didn’t have a fistfight. For me, it’s not a big deal. It was part of the game today. I enjoyed it. I think he enjoyed it as well. It was nothing bad."

Both managers were handed marching orders at the end of the game and now face a one-match touchline ban.

Kalidou Koulibaly happy to score on Stamford Bridge debut

Kalidou Koulibaly has been impressive since arriving this summer.

Kalidou Koulibaly is delighted to score his first goal for Chelsea against Tottenham on Sunday. The Senegalese has adjusted well to life in London since arriving from Napoli this summer.

Koulibaly showed he could be an asset at the other end of the park with a superb strike on his home debut on Sunday. Speaking after the game, the Senegalese said that he wants to continue his good run in front of goal.

"I was feeling amazing to score with my second shot at Stamford Bridge; it was really beautiful. I didn’t expect it, but I was really happy to do it in front of our supporters. It was an amazing atmosphere, and when everybody shouted my name, I was really happy, and I hope it will not be the last time. I want to feel this the next time," said Koulibaly.

Koulibaly believes the Blues deserved more from the game and remains hopeful of improving as a unit.

"It was very close. We knew that this was a difficult game against a good team. We showed our plan was good because we showed the beautiful face of Chelsea at the beginning of the game. We scored the goal, and after (that), we kept on going," said Koulibaly.

He added:

"In the second half, we conceded the goal that was a bit hard for us, but we kept on believing and kept on going forward. I was really happy for Reece’s second goal, but to finish this game with a draw was hard. I think that we deserved more, and we have to keep on believing in us because we know that we are a great team, and we can do better."

Koulibaly has started both games for the London giants this season.

