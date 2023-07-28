Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues suffer Paulo Dybala blow; Conor Gallagher ready to leave, and more - July 28, 2023

Chelsea are hoping to get back to their heyday under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinean was roped in to steady the ship after the London giants finished a lowly 12th in the league last season.

Meanwhile, the Blues have suffered a setback in their pursuit of AS Roma midfielder Paulo Dybala. Elsewhere, midfielder Conor Gallagher is ready to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 28, 2023.

Chelsea suffer Paulo Dybala blow

Paulo Dybala is set to extend his stay at the Stadio Olimpico.

Chelsea have suffered a blow in their plans to bring Paulo Dybala to Stamford Bridge.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Argentinean is set to sign a new deal with AS Roma. Pochettino is a big fan of the 29-year-old but failed to sign him while at Tottenham Hotspur. The Argentinean manager is expected to revive his interest in his compatriot this summer.

The Blues are also long-term admirers of Dybala and wanted him at Stamford Bridge to help improve their output in the final third. However, the Argentinean is happy at Rome and is not planning to leave right now.

He has agreed a new contract that will keep him at the Serie A side till 2026, with an option of an additional year.

Conor Gallagher ready to leave

Conor Gallagher could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Conor Gallagher is willing to leave Chelsea this summer if he's no longer guaranteed regular football, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The English midfielder failed to cement a place in the first team last season and remains heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge. West Ham United are ready to take him away and have already submitted an offer for the 23-year-old.

Jones told Give Me Sport that Gallagher could be a regular for the Hammers.

“It’ll be heartbreaking for him to leave Chelsea, as it’s all he’s known. But from what I’m told, he has always known in his own mind that if he cannot convince Chelsea that this is his time, he will have to move on,” said Jones.

He continued:

“I think he’s a good player, but is he truly going to be a regular starter? It’s hard to see. Yet you look at West Ham and think, 'Yeah, he could definitely get a lot of game time there.' Now we will see how Chelsea actually deal with the bids.”

Jones added that £35 million is a fair price for the Englishman.

“Let's be honest: £35m is a very fair offer. They’ve let other players go for less than that — look at (Kalidou) Koulibaly! They paid £33m and sold him for half that a year later.

"Gallagher has come through the academy, and yet they consider £35m not to be enough? It’s either that they don’t actually want to sell him or just an example of tough negotiating,” said Jones.

The Blues reportedly turned down a £40 million offer for Gallagher from West Ham this summer, as they want £50 million for his signature.

Blues eyeing Michael Olise

Michael Olise has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Transfer insider Paul Brown has confirmed Chelsea’s interest in Michael Olise. The 21-year-old could leave Crystal Palace this summer, and the Blues are among the clubs eying him with interest. Manchester City also have their eyes on the player, who has caught the eye at Selhurst Park recently.

Brown told Give Me Sport that Olise could become far better with the right kind of guidance.

“Chelsea are definitely interested in Michael Olise, and I can see why. His statistics improved massively at Palace last season, and I think he’s become much more productive.

"Obviously, he’s chasing more international honours as well. I think there’s a really good player there, who, with the right kind of nurturing could become a really top performer,” said Brown.

The 21-year-old reportedly has a £35 million release clause in his contract.