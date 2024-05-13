Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues not in talks for Emi Martinez, Raheem Sterling open to exit, and more - May 13, 2024

Chelsea are preparing to face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex on Wednesday, May 15, in the Premier League. The Blues will be aiming to make it four wins in a row in the league for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, the London giants are not in talks to sign Emiliano Martinez this summer. Elsewhere, Raheem Sterling is warming up to an exit from Stamford Bridge.

On that note, let's look at the major Chelsea transfer news from May 13, 2024.

Chelsea not in talks for Emi Martinez, says Fabrizio Romano

Emiliano Martinez

Chelsea are not in talks to sign Emiliano Martinez this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Blues brought in Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, but the Spaniard has struggled to impress so far. He is currently sidelined with injury, with Djordje Petrovic having to cover between the sticks. The London giants are expected to target a new goalkeeper at the end of this campaign and have been lined with Martinez of late.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has refuted those claims.

“Chelsea are also attentive to the goalkeepers market, from what I heard, and I’m aware there have been reports about another former Arsenal player as Emi Martinez has been linked with the Blues after his superb form for Aston Villa,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“At the moment, Martinez is fully focused on Villa and loves being at the club. We will see what Chelsea decides to do, but it’s not something concrete at this stage.”

The Argentinean goalkeeper has registered 15 clean sheets from 47 outings for Aston Villa this season.

Raheem Sterling open to exit, says journalist

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has accepted that his time at Stamford Bridge could be coming to an end, according to journalist Simon Phillips. The English forward has failed to live up to expectations since arriving at Chelsea from Manchester City a couple of summers ago. Sterling is no longer a guaranteed starter under Mauricio Pochettino and remains linked with an exit from the club ahead of the summer.

In his Substack column, Phillips added that the 29-year-old is ready to leave the Blues in search of regular playing time.

“At the moment, I am told that it is his desire to stay at Chelsea, that is what is coming from his side. But I’ve also heard from another source that Sterling is starting to accept that he might need to leave Chelsea if he wants to play regular football moving forward, and at this stage of his career, he wants to play because he still has a desire to get back into the England squad and has not given up on that yet," wrote Phillips.

He continued:

“The source has said Sterling wants to see how it goes and is open to hearing any offers that come in for him this summer.”

Sterling has appeared 41 times across competitions this season, registering nine goals and eight assists.

AC Milan eyeing Mauricio Pochettino

AC Milan have identified Mauricio Pochettino as a possible replacement for Stefano Pioli, according to Calciomercato.com. The Italian manager is set to part ways with the Rossoneri at the end of this campaign after four and a half years at San Siro. The Serie A giants are looking at multiple candidates to take over the first team squad and have their eyes on the Argentinean tactician as well.

Pochettino has endured an underwhelming season since taking charge of Chelsea last summer. His position at Stamford Bridge remains under scrutiny, and a managerial change cannot be completely ruled out. Despite his recent misfortunes in west London, the Argentinean's stock remains high. Should the Blues decide to let him go, he could have the option to move to Italy.