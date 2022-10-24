Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues not in talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo; club leading race for West Ham United midfielder, and more - October 24, 2022

Chelsea are preparing to visit the Red Bull Arena Salzburg to face RB Salzburg on Tuesday (October 25) in the Champions League. Graham Potter's team are atop Group E after four games and could qualify for the knockouts with a win.

Meanwhile, the Blues are not in talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the London giants are leading the race to sign a West Ham United midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 24, 2022:

Chelsea not in talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to leave Manchester United next year.

Chelsea are not in talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Portuguese has one foot out of Manchester United already after dropping down the pecking order under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Blues were heavily linked with a move for him this summer, but the 37-year-old ended up staying at Old Trafford.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen My understanding is Potter currently has other forwards in mind above Ronaldo in the pecking order. He likes Rafa Leao (a pre-existing target before his time) and Jonathan David and Ivan Toney are also on his radar. My understanding is Potter currently has other forwards in mind above Ronaldo in the pecking order. He likes Rafa Leao (a pre-existing target before his time) and Jonathan David and Ivan Toney are also on his radar.

It now appears that Ronaldo’s association with the Red Devils is coming to an unceremonious end. The Blues have been linked with a move for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner once again. Multiple reports have said that the club could attempt to prise him away in January.

However, new co-owner Todd Boehly is unlikely to prioritise a move for Ronaldo at the moment. Potter has his eyes on other forwards, with Rafael Leao, Jonathan David and Ivan Toney all ahead of the Portuguese on his wishlist.

Blues leading race for Declan Rice

Declan Rice is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Declan Rice, according to journalist Ben Jacobs via Caught Offside.

The Englishman is among the finest midfielders in the Premier League at the moment and is a long-term target of the London giants. The club are likely to invest in midfield next year, with both N'Golo Jante and Jorginho in the final year of their respective contract.

We had good sources telling us that Chelsea approached West Ham for Rice in the summer, under the new ownership.



We also know that there are a handful of people on the new Chelsea board who really want to sign Rice at Chelsea. He's a priority still.



#CFC



(@siphillipssport) We had good sources telling us that Chelsea approached West Ham for Rice in the summer, under the new ownership.We also know that there are a handful of people on the new Chelsea board who really want to sign Rice at Chelsea. He’s a priority still. 🚨 We had good sources telling us that Chelsea approached West Ham for Rice in the summer, under the new ownership. We also know that there are a handful of people on the new Chelsea board who really want to sign Rice at Chelsea. He’s a priority still.#CFC(@siphillipssport)

With both players likely to leave, the Blues are looking to refurbish the middle of the park. Rice is their preferred choice, and Jacobs reckons there's a real chance that the move could see the light of day. The Englishman has one goal from 15 appearances across competitions this season.

Wilfried Zaha ready to leave Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha could leave Selhurst Park next year.

Wilfried Zaha could leave Crystal Palace and join a big club this summer, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein.

The Englishman is among the most feared attackers in the Premier League, but his current contract runs out at the end of the season. Chelsea have previously held an interest in the player and could be interested in securing him on a Bosman move next summer.

Speaking to Vive with Five on YouTube, Ornstein said that Zaha could be eager to secure the big move he has always yearned next summer.

"Palace would dearly love to sign Zaha to sign him to a new contract, I’m sure. But with free agency looming, and he’s never had that big move that many anticipated. Of course he went to Manchester United, and it didn’t work out, but since then, we’ve seen Arsenal linked with him; we’ve seen Tottenham at various points, and we’ve seen Chelsea last summer," said Ornstein.

He continued:

"That move hasn’t happened. Palace value him so highly, as they know without him, there’s a good chance they’d be in a relegation scrap. So they’ve always set a very high asking price."

Ornstein added that lots of clubs will be monitoring Zaha's situation ahead of the summer.

“There’ll be a number of clubs who will look at him and wonder if they can get him for nothing in the summer of 2023. There’ll be conversations, I’m sure. Many in the game feel he’ll hold out and go as a free agent and play in the Champions League," said Ornstein.

Zaha has appeared ten times for the Eagles this season and has scored five goals.

