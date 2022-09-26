Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues not in talks to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker; club put off by €45 million asking price for Villarreal defender this summer, and more - September 26, 2022

Chelsea are preparing to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Satuday (October 2). Graham Potter is eager to pick up his first win as Blues boss after starting his tenure with a draw against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Blues are not in talks to sign a Tottenham Hotspur striker. Elsewhere, the London giants were put off by Villarreal’s asking price for their star defender this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 26, 2022:

Chelsea not in talks to sign Harry Kane, says Fabrizio Romano

Harry Kane is unlikely to leave Tottenham Hotspur next year.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Chelsea are not in talks to sign Harry Kane n a swap deal. The English striker continues to be linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues remain in the market for a world-class No. 9 and reportedly have an interest in Kane.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Englishman is happy at Tottenham.

“A year ago, Kane wanted to leave, but now he’s happy at Tottenham under Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici. The Italians have changed the feeling under the club, so now Kane is in no rush to leave the club, the situation is completely different from a year ago. There’s still no agreement on a new contract, but it’s not a dangerous situation,” wrote Romano.

Romano added that there’s no truth to the story about a possible swap deal with Romelu Lukaku.

“Let’s see how it progresses in the next few months; it’s a work in progress, as is normal when you’re talking about a contract for a top player. There have been rumours involving Chelsea and a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku, as we know Lukaku was fantastic under Conte at Inter, but as of now, there is absolutely nothing to this story. It’s just a rumour,” wrote Romano.

Romano also shed light on rumours linking Kane with Bayern Munich. Romano pointed out that although the Bavarians admire Kane, there’s no contact yet to secure his signature.

“There have also been many rumours about Bayern. It’s true that in 2023 that they will go for a striker to replace Robert Lewandowski. Kane is really appreciated by Bayern, but there have never been any conversations with Tottenham. At the moment, they are just fans of the player, but nothing is going on in terms of negotiations,” wrote Romano.

Romano added that Tottenham are eager to extend Kane’s stay at the club.

“The speculation is normal, but for the moment, the main thing is that Kane is not desperate to leave, and Tottenham want to extend his contract,” wrote Romano.

Kane’s contract with Spurs expires in 2024.

Blues put off by €45 million asking price for Pau Torres this summer

Pau Torres (right) was wanted at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea were interested in Pau Torres this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues were eager to bolster their backline this summer after the departure of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. The Villarreal defender was among their shortlisted targets.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom 🗣️ @FabrizioRomano on #Arsenal ’s interest in Pau Torres this summer: “Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs explored this possibility but didn’t want to spend €40-45m. It’s a very good opportunity on the market; he has experience, quality, left footed. A very good CB.” [via @caughtoffside 🗣️ @FabrizioRomano on #Arsenal’s interest in Pau Torres this summer: “Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs explored this possibility but didn’t want to spend €40-45m. It’s a very good opportunity on the market; he has experience, quality, left footed. A very good CB.” [via @caughtoffside] https://t.co/QhKLfWrX0W

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants were unwilling to pay €40-45 million for the Spaniard.

“Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham also explored this possibility but didn’t want to spend €40-45m. I think it’s a very good opportunity on the market; he has experience, quality, left footed … a very good CB,” wrote Romano.

Torres has spent his entire career at Villarreal, registering 142 appearances and scoring 11 goals.

Graham Potter not in running to replace Gareth Southgate, says Fabrizio Romano

Gareth Southgate is feeling the heat after some poor results.

Graham Potter is no longer an option to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Southgate has been under tremendous pressure after a recent string of poor results, with calls to remove him ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



“Contracts are irrelevant in football - if results aren’t good enough, then you accept that’s time to part ways. My contract is not protecting me”. Gareth Southgate: “I am not foolish, I know I will be judged on the results at the World Cup and nothing else”.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #England “Contracts are irrelevant in football - if results aren’t good enough, then you accept that’s time to part ways. My contract is not protecting me”. Gareth Southgate: “I am not foolish, I know I will be judged on the results at the World Cup and nothing else”. 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #England“Contracts are irrelevant in football - if results aren’t good enough, then you accept that’s time to part ways. My contract is not protecting me”. https://t.co/ya3oFnrfnc

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that although Potter is appreciated, that door has closed since he took charge of Chelsea.

“At the moment, nothing has changed, Southgate is considered the right manager for the World Cup by the FA. I think he deserves this chance at the World Cup after great Euros and then … we will see. Graham Potter was really appreciated for the future, but now with Chelsea job, that option has collapsed, of course,” wrote Romano.

The Three Lions are winless in their last five games, with three defeats and a couple of draws. They take on England tonight in the UEFA Nations League three days after a 1-0 loss to Italy at the San Siro.

