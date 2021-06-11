Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues target Premier League striker; star defender contemplating move away from club, and more - 11th June 2021

Chelsea have been linked with a host of players, and it looks like the Blues are due for a busy summer ahead.

Thomas Tuchel has plans to revamp the squad and is expected to bring in a few reinforcements to stamp his authority in the Premier League. The German could also let jettison the deadwood before the start of the new season.

A striker remains Tuchel’s number one priority this summer. But the Blues are also aiming to forge a new-look defence for next season, which could see a few of their current personnel leave.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Chelsea transfer news as on 11th June 2021.

Chelsea target Harry Kane

Harry Kane

Chelsea have made Harry Kane their primary target this summer, according to Spurs Web via Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker, who has expressed a desire to leave the club in search of trophies, is also wanted by Manchester City. Kane, who won the Premier League Golden Boot as well as the Premier League Playmaker award last season, is one of the most feared strikers in the game.

Harry Kane should seal a transfer to Chelsea this summer & not worry about what Tottenham fans think, according to William Gallas. Gallas thinks Kane has performed brilliantly 4 Spurs but should act now & follow his lead in moving to a rival club in order to try and win trophies. pic.twitter.com/6y0vUuF4zd — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) June 11, 2021

The Blues have turned their attention to the Englishman, as club owner Roman Abramovich prefers Kane over Erling Haaland.

City have tested Tottenham’s resolve by offering Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus as part of their offer for Kane, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has refused to budge. Kane could cost Chelsea upwards of £150 million, so it remains to be seen whether Abramovich would sanction such a massive offer for the player.

Antonio Rudiger contemplating move away from Stamford Bridge

Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger is contemplating a move away from Stamford Bridge, according to The Athletic.

The Chelsea defender has refrained from entering into negotiations for a new deal, despite his current contract set to expire next summer. Rudiger is focused on the Euros with Germany at the moment and is only expected to come to a decision on his future at the end of his team's involvement at the tournament.

The Premier League giants remain eager to extend Antonio Rudiger' stay at Stamford Bridge, though.

BREAKING: Antonio Rudiger could leave Chelsea soon as he is not close to signing a new deal, as per @TheAthleticUK. pic.twitter.com/TuDykbX6me — Sripad (@falsewinger) June 11, 2021

The German defender enjoys playing for the Blues and is happy to work with Tuchel. However, Rudiger is also aware that his next contract could be the last big one of his career, so he wishes that to be a worthwhile one.

The Chelsea man reportedly wants a four-year deal and also wants pay parity with other big earners at the club. If those demands are not met, Rudiger is unlikely to be short of suitors, especially if he’s available for free next year.

Chelsea set to bid adieu to Fikayo Tomori

Fikayo Tomori could leave Chelsea this summer.

Chelsea and AC Milan have reportedly arrived at an agreement for a move for Fikayo Tomori. The young Blues defender is all set to join the Serie A giants, according to Chelsea News via CalcioMercato. Tomori enjoyed a brilliant loan spell with the Rossoneri last season, and Milan are apparently desperate to sign him permanently.

There was an impasse during negotiation between the two sides regarding the payment structure. However, that seems to have been addressed amicably, and both parties are happy with the outcome, so the deal for Tomori is set to be completed soon.

Edited by BH