Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues tipped to attempt late push for Cristiano Ronaldo; club preparing to move for Barcelona midfielder, and more - August 1, 2022

Chelsea are expected to be quite active till the end of the summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to add a few more new faces to his squad.

Meanwhile, super agent Jon Smith believes the Blues could attempt a late push for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants are preparing to move for a Barcelona midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 1, 2022:

Jon Smith tips Chelsea to attempt late push for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Jon Smith believes Chelsea could initiate a late attempt for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

The Portuguese is eager to leave Manchester United before the end of the current transfer window. The Blues were linked with a move for the 37-year last month but are yet to follow up their interest with a concrete bid.

Jorge Mendes is still actively trying to find Cristiano Ronaldo a new club before the end of the transfer window and will do 'everything he can' to make a transfer happen.



Although the Red Devils want Ronaldo to stay, his future is up in the air at the moment.

Although the Red Devils want Ronaldo to stay, his future is up in the air at the moment.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Smith said the Blues could turn to the Portuguese if they fail to secure their primary targets.

“He’s a very, very expensive addition, and at the age of 37, he really is just one significant injury away from retirement. I am not convinced there are many clubs out there prepared to take that risk, especially when he would arrive with virtually no resale value,” said Smith.

He added:

“Although, as things stand, it does look like Ronaldo will be seeing out his contract at Old Trafford, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Todd Boehly take the bait if he finds himself still struggling to get deals over the line, come the window’s final week.”

Blues preparing to move for Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are preparing to move for Frenkie de Jong this summer, according to SPORT via The Hard Tackle.

The Dutch midfielder is a target for Manchester United this summer, but the Red Devils have struggled to get a deal over the line. De Jong is apparently not interested in moving to Old Trafford, opening the door for the Blues to enter the race.





Chelsea are now ready to submit an official bid for Frenkie de Jong, with Barcelona fully aware of the Blues' willingness to sign the Dutch midfielder.

The London giants are likely to bolster their midfield this summer, owing to the uncertainties surrounding the future of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho.

De Jong has emerged as an option, with the Blaugrana also looking to cash in on the Dutchman this summer. Chelsea are working on an offer for the 25-year-old and could dive for the player in the coming days.

Chelsea contemplating Jamie Vardy move

Jamie Vardy could be on the move this summer.

Chelsea are contemplating a move for Jamie Vardy, according to Dean Jones via The Hard Tackle. Tuchel’s search for a new number nine has taken him to the doors of Leicester City. Vardy has been a consistent performer for the Foxes over the years. The 35-year-old has a wealth of experience and could be an interesting option for Tuchel.

The German manager has allowed Romelu Lukaku to join Inter Milan on loan. Timo Werner is also expected to leave Stamford Bridge before the end of the summer. Vardy has emerged as an option to lead the Blues' line next season and could be a short-term fix. His contract with Leicester expires in a year, so prising him away from the King Power Stadium might not be a problem.

