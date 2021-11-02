Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues tipped to win the Premier League; club face competition from Liverpool for French midfielder, and more - 2nd November 2021

Chelsea face Malmo in a group-stage game of the Champions League on Tuesday. The Blues have won two of their three games so far in Group H, but are behind group leaders Juventus in the standings.

Meanwhile, an Arsenal legend has backed Chelsea to win the Premier League this season. Elsewhere, The Blues face competition from Liverpool in their pursuit of a French midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 2nd November 2021.

Chelsea tipped to win the Premier League this season by Ian Wright

Ian Wright has backed Chelsea to win the Premier League this season. The Blues have been in blistering form so far, and are atop the Premier League table after ten games, three points ahead of second-placed Liverpool.

The London side have shown no signs of slowing down, despite the recent off-form of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker is currently sidelined with injury, but Chelsea still managed a 3-0 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday.

Speaking to Seaman Says, the Arsenal legend has backed Chelsea to go all the way in the league this season. However, he also admitted that Liverpool and Manchester City would remain in the title chase.

“At the start of the season I said Chelsea, and I still fancy Chelsea, although they’ve got injuries now to Lukaku and Werner. People say that Werner doesn’t score enough, but the fact is that Werner gives Chelsea so much, and then Lukaku scores the goals."

“I still fancy Chelsea, but Liverpool are now getting themselves into a run of form that you’re going to find very difficult for them. It’s going to be City, Liverpool and Chelsea for me, and I’m not sure with the fourth."

Blues face competition from Liverpool for Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea will face competition from Liverpool for the services of Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Tribal Football via Tuttosport. The Blues are interested in the Monaco midfielder, who has caught the eye with his performances for club and country in recent times.

The London side believe Tchouameni could be a long-term replacement for N'Golo Kante, who's already on the wrong side of 30. Juventus and Real Madrid are currently keeping a close eye on Tchouameni, but Chelsea could also face competition from Liverpool for the player's services.

Ben Chilwell reveals secret behind Chelsea's success

Ben Chilwell has credited Chelsea's recent success to a lack of ego in the team.

Ben Chilwell has credited Chelsea's recent success to a lack of ego in the team. The Blues have a huge squad full of quality, so it's pivotal to keep everyone happy to ensure a good season.

football365.com/news/chelsea-t… "There is a group of players that want to work hard for the manager, work hard for the club and for each other and whoever gets their opportunity they’re ready.” #CFC "There is a group of players that want to work hard for the manager, work hard for the club and for each other and whoever gets their opportunity they’re ready.” #CFC football365.com/news/chelsea-t…

But Chilwell has claimed that every player is determined to work for a collective cause, which has helped the London side embark on a brilliant run this season.

"I think that’s a sign of the fact we’ve got such a strong group that’s doing well at the moment because there are no egos in this squad; there is a group of players that want to work hard for the manager, work hard for the club and for each other and whoever gets their opportunity they’re ready," said Chilwell.

Edited by Bhargav