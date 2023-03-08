Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues trailing Arsenal in Declan Rice chase; Liverpool want Josko Gvardiol, and more - March 8, 2023

Chelsea secured a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday (March 7) to progress to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling scored to help Graham Potter's side win the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, the Blues are lagging behind Arsenal in the race to sign Declan Rice, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. Elsewhere, Liverpool are interested in Josko Gvardiol, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 8, 2023:

Chelsea trailing Arsenal in Declan Rice chase

Declan Rice could ignite a bidding war this summer.

Chelsea are behind Arsenal in the race to sign Declan Rice, according to Ben Jacobs. The English midfielder has admirers at Stamford Bridge and could be available this summer. The 24-year-old's West Ham United contract expires in the summer of 2024, but he's unlikely to sign a new deal.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that both the Blues and the Gunners want Rice ahead of Moises Caicedo.

"If Brighton do make Europe Caicedo could yet decide to put a transfer on ice. Then the two suitors from January, Arsenal and Chelsea, both want Rice ahead of Caicedo. The Gunners are arguably favourites for the West Ham midfielder, who has spoken glowingly about Mikel Arteta and would prefer to stay in London," wrote Jacobs.

Jacobs added that Rice could be available for £75-80 million.

“As I have said many times, Rice will have plenty of suitors and although David Moyes claims he should be worth more than Enzo Fernandez’s British-record fee (£107m), a price tag of £75-80m is what suitors think feasible, especially with West Ham resigned to losing Rice," wrote Jacobs.

He added:

"It’s not to say clubs wouldn’t consider Rice and Caicedo, or whoever misses out on Rice won’t go for Caicedo instead. But there won’t be the same scramble due to other targets available and far more time in the window.”

Rice has registered two goals and three assists in 32 games across competitions for the Hammers this season.

Liverpool want Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool are interested in Josko Gvardiol, according to Florian Plettenberg. The Croatian defender is a player in demand after a strong outing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 21-year-old has been similarly impressive for RB Leipzig this season and has already turned heads at Chelsea.

The Blues want to bolster their backline this summer, despite investing in Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana last summer. With Thiago Silva at the tail end of his career and Koulibaly yet to find his feet, a move for Gvardiol makes sense.

However, the Reds also have their eyes on the Croatian. However, they have not yet entered talks for the player. Liverpool are likely to provide Chelsea stiff competition for the player, but Leipzig would ideally want to keep Gvardiol at the club. The 21-year-old has appeared 29 times across competitions for the Bundesliga side this season, scoring twice.

Graham Potter praises players and fans after win

Graham Potter has expressed his delight following a superb win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday (March 7). Chelsea rose to the occasion on the back of a difficult few months under Potter and gave Stamford Bridge a rare night to remember.

Speaking after the win, Potter was full of praise for the players and fans who created a fabulous atmosphere at the stadium.

"It was a fantastic atmosphere, a fantastic evening. The players were tremendous; the supporters were tremendous. It’s a fantastic result on such a big night, and I’m just so proud of the players. We played really well, and we created a lot of good opportunities. I think over the two games we did enough to win the tie, but we still had to get the job done, which we did," said Potter.

He added:

"I’m just delighted for the players that we could get the win and thrilled for everyone here in the stadium tonight. It was a special night, and I’m really pleased that the supporters could enjoy a night like that. A big thanks to them, they were amazing," said Potter.

He continued:

"It was a passionate evening. Stamford Bridge was rocking, and our performance helped that. We pressed high; we won tackles; we were organised, and we played some decent stuff against a top team. We’re really happy to go through."

The Blues next face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (March 11) in the Premier League.

