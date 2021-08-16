Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues turn attention to Bundesliga midfielder, English striker lands in Italy to complete move, and more - 15th August 2021

Chelsea are still buzzing from their fantastic win over Crystal Palace on Saturday. The Blues are expected to carry the momentum forward and mount a title challenge this season.

Thomas Tuchel has already issued a rallying cry to his wards, asking them to “hunt” for the Premier League. However, the German manager will be aware that he still needs a few changes in his squad to continue the excellent run.

Chelsea are planning to bolster their midfield before the end of this month. The Blues are also preparing for a few departures as Tuchel streamlines his squad this summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 15 August 2021.

Chelsea turn attention to Bundesliga midfielder

Jude Bellingham

Chelsea have turned their attention to Jude Bellingham, according to The Express via Eurosport’s Dean Jones. The Blues are looking to bolster their midfield this summer and are already keeping a close eye on Declan Rice. The Englishman has seen his stock rise after a series of outstanding performances at Euro 2020.

Thomas Tuchel wants Rice to marshal his midfield, but if a move fails to materialize, the German has identified Bellingham as an alternative.

Chelsea and Jude Bellingham is interesting, Chelsea have an eye on him if Declan Rice doesn’t work out, Chelsea do like Declan Rice and if it’s now now it will probably be 2022 ( Dean Jones via @terryflewers ) pic.twitter.com/Gq2aWslOt3 — Pys (@CFCPys) August 13, 2021

The Borussia Dortmund star has been a revelation since joining the Bundesliga side last year. Bellingham helped his team win the DFB-Pokal and also played a vital role in securing Champions League football.

Chelsea are hoping to convince him to arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer if their pursuit of Rice ends in disappointment. However, the Blues could face competition from Manchester United for the player’s signature.

The Red Devils were the favorites to land Bellingham last summer, but the Englishman opted to move to Borussia Dortmund instead. As such, if a window of opportunity arises, Manchester United could attempt to ruin Chelsea’s plans.

English striker lands in Italy to complete move

Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham has arrived in Italy to complete his much-hyped move to AS Roma, according to Fabrizio Romano. The English striker will undergo a medical before his move, with the Serie A giants set to pay Chelsea €40m plus add-ons for his services.

The Blues have decided to offload him after getting the green light from Thomas Tuchel.

Tammy Abraham has just landed in Rome. He’ll undergo his medical and then sign as new AS Roma player until June 2026. Salary around €4/5m net per season. ✈️🇮🇹 #ASRoma



Chelsea will receive €40m plus €5m add ons on permanent deal. €80m buy-back clause starting from June 2023. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2021

Abraham struggled to get into the Chelsea team under the German, who had excluded him from the squad for the Champions League as well as the FA Cup finals last season. The Englishman knew chances would be harder to come by after the arrival of Romelu Lukaku and as such has sought a fresh start in Serie A.

Chelsea star expected to leave Stamford Bridge in the coming days

Tiemoue Bakayoko

Chelsea will offload Tiemoue Bakayoko in the next few days, according to Chelsea news via Calciomercato. The Frenchman had previously attracted attention from AC Milan and Napoli, but neither club had submitted a concrete bid for him.

There’s now a possibility that Bakayoko could head back to France, with Rennes and Lyon both interested in his services.

The Blues are planning for a mass exodus in the coming days to balance their finances after completing a blockbuster move for Romelu Lukaku. Bakayoko looks to be next in life for a departure from Stamford Bridge, having failed to make a mark since joining Chelsea.

