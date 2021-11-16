Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues turn down chance to sign Real Madrid star; Barcelona interested in Spanish full-back, and more - 16th November 2021

Chelsea had a rather quiet summer transfer window earlier this year. However, The Blues signed Romelu Lukaku for a club-record fee from Inter Milan. The Premier League giants also secured the services of Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid on deadline day, on a season-long loan.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have turned down an opportunity to sign a Spanish midfielder who plays for Real Madrid. Elsewhere, Barcelona are interested in a Blues full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 16th November 2021.

Chelsea turn down chance to sign Isco

Chelsea have turned down the opportunity to sign Isco.

Chelsea have turned down the opportunity to sign Isco, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Spanish midfielder is in the final year of his current contract with Real Madrid. Isco has failed to convince Carlo Ancelotti, who has used him sporadically since taking charge at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spaniard is expected to leave the club next year, with The Blues offered a chance to sign him in January. However, Chelsea have now distanced themselves from the player.

The Premier League giants are spoilt for choice in the centre of the park. But there's a dearth of quality outside the starting eleven. The Blues could delve into the market for reinforcements to address the issue. Isco could have been an option for them to explore, but Thomas Tuchel is not interested in the player.

Blancos Central @BlancosCentral 🚨| Isco is one of Carlo's last options, only Ceballos remains behind him. Isco's end at Real Madrid therefore seems closer and closer with his contract ending in the summer. @marca 🚨| Isco is one of Carlo's last options, only Ceballos remains behind him. Isco's end at Real Madrid therefore seems closer and closer with his contract ending in the summer. @marca https://t.co/KLd38XfIOz

The Spaniard has picked up a poor reputation for his off-the-pitch antics, so the German manager doesn't want him at Chelsea. There are rumours that Isco is more of an individualist and struggles to gel as part of a team. The Blues are wary of adding such a character to their closely knit squad.

Chelsea are already ruing their decision to sign Saul Nigeuz on loan. The Blues do not want to experiment with another La Liga midfielder.

Barcelona interested in Marcos Alonso

Barcelona have rekindled their interest in Marcos Alonso.

Barcelona have rekindled their interest in Marcos Alonso, according to Tribal Football.

The Blaugrana have identified the Chelsea full-back as a replacement for Jordi Alba, and want to sign him in January. New manager Xavi has already given his seal of approval to the deal. The La Liga giants are now hoping to strike an agreement with The Blues for the move.

infosfcb  @infosfcb 🗣️ Lluís Canut: “With the arrival of Alves, the technical secretariat is working to consolidate the left-back and bring in a rival to Alba, one of the options they are considering is Marcos Alonso.” 🗣️ Lluís Canut: “With the arrival of Alves, the technical secretariat is working to consolidate the left-back and bring in a rival to Alba, one of the options they are considering is Marcos Alonso.” https://t.co/8iNKmDr8fa

Alonso is behind Ben Chilwell in the pecking order at Chelsea, and might be enticed by a move to the Camp Nou. However, Thomas Tuchel might be reluctant to sanction his departure, given the lack of backups in his roster.

Chelsea expected to return for Villarreal's Pau Torres

Chelsea could return for Pau Torres in the winter.

Chelsea could return for Pau Torres in the winter, according to Caught Offside via Dean Jones.

The Blues were linked with the Villarreal defender in the summer when Thomas Tuchel wanted a new defender in his squad. However, the move never materialised. With Antonio Rudiger now set to leave Stamford Bridge, Tuchel needs to bolster his backline next year.

The Chelsea manager has the likes of Matthijs de Ligt on his wish list, but a move for Pau Torres might be easier to complete.

Edited by Bhargav