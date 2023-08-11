Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want 2 midfielders; Raheem Sterling fighting for his place at Stamford Bridge, and more - August 11, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to get back to their best under Mauricio Pochettino this season. The Blues finished 12th in the league last campaign, so the Argentinean manager has been roped in to ensure immediate improvements.

Meanwhile, the Blues want two midfielders this summer. Elsewhere, attacker Raheem Sterling is fighting for his place at Stamford Bridge. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 11, 2023:

Chelsea want two midfielders

Moises Caicedo (left) is a priority target at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are looking to bring in two midfielders this summer, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Blues are locked in negotiations with Brighton & Hove Albion this summer to secure the signature of Moises Caicedo. However, talks are yet to reach a conclusive end, with Liverpool now reportedly leading the race for Caicedo. Pochettino reportedly has his eyes on Southampton’s Romeo Lavia as well.

However, Sheth told Give Me Sport that the London giants have ended their pursuit of the Belgian and have now turned to Tyler Adams.

“Chelsea actually want to bring in two midfielders. They were going for Romeo Lavia alongside Caicedo, but it looks like they're moving away from Lavia now even though personal terms weren't going to be a problem.

"They didn't actually make a formal bid for him, and it's Liverpool who are making all the moves with regard to bids for Lavia,” said Sheth.

He continued:

"But it looks like they're focusing on Leeds United's midfielder, the US international Tyler Adams.

"There's a release clause, we understand, of around £20million there. If they meet the release clause, they don't need to speak to Leeds and can just speak to the player.”

Sheth added that Chelsea could attempt to agree a structured deal with Leeds United for the US international.

"They could try and do some kind of structured deal rather like they did with Nicolas Jackson, who had a release clause, whereby they maybe pay Leeds a little bit more money but structured over a longer period.

"Both of those options are probably being explored by Chelsea behind the scenes, but Tyler Adams looks like the one that they're going to go for in addition to Caicedo."

Adams will be keen to return to the Premier League following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

Raheem Sterling fighting for his place at Stamford Bridge

Raheem Sterling has struggled for form at Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling must perform or face the axe at Chelsea, according to transfer insider Paul Brown.

The English forward has been a disappointment since joining the Blues from Manchester City last summer. His form has shown no signs of improvement during pre-season.

Brown told Give Me Sport that Sterling cannot afford to slip up anymore due to heavily competition at Stamford Bridge.

“He (Sterling) is going to have to produce, because there is a huge amount of competition at Chelsea in the forward areas still. I don't think the coach there will put up with anyone not producing for him and not performing in the first few weeks,” said Brown.

He continued:

"He knows he's got a big job on his hands. They have a big gap to make up on the teams that they traditionally want to compete within the league. They have to make a big leap.

"There's been a big turnover of players that Chelsea, and, I think, their manager can't be messing around with anyone if they're not performing. So Sterling is under pressure to perform or he will be out."

Pochettino has roped in Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson to strengthen his attack this summer.

Blues not actively looking to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future remains up in the air.

The Blues are not desperate to sell Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The London giants have already signed Robert Sanchez this month to compete for the No. 1 place at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, Kepa is reportedly a target for Bayern Munich this year.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Pochettino is fond of the 28-year-old and will only let him go for a decent fee.

“Pochettino and the Chelsea board are convinced that Robert Sanchez is an excellent goalkeeper for the present and the future.

"Poch also likes Kepa, that’s why Chelsea are not desperate to sell him to Bayern, so a good proposal needs to be received or he stays,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“There’s no clarity on the formula of any deal yet, could be a loan with buy option clause discussed this week, but there’s also Geronimo Rulli in the list at Bayern.”

The Blues have allowed Edouard Mendy to leave this summer.