Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want €75 million for Romelu Lukaku; 2 defenders eager to join Barcelona, and more - 4 May 2022

Chelsea will hope to bounce back from a woeful recent run when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday. Manager Thomas Tuchel's men have just one win in their last four league games.

Meanwhile, the Blues want €75 million to part ways with Romelu Lukaku. Elsewhere, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are eager to move to Barcelona this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 4th May 2022:

Chelsea want €75 million for Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has cut a sorry figure at Stamford Bridge this season.

Chelsea want €75 million to part ways with Romelu Lukaku, according to The Hard Tackle via Sky Germany. The Belgian striker has failed to strike a chord since arriving at Stamford Bridge last summer. So the London giants are willing to consider his departure at the end of the season.

Lukaku saw his stock rise after powering Inter Milan to the Serie A title last season, scoring 24 league goals. His red-hot form for the Nerazzurri prompted the Blues to break the bank for his signature, dishing out £97.5 million. However, the 28-year-old's much hyped return to Stamford Bridge has failed to live up to expectations.

The Belgian has struggled for goals since returning to the Premier League. He has managed just five goals in 23 league games this season, 12 strikes in 40 games overall. He has subsequently dropped down the pecking order under Tuchel. The German manager wants a new number nine ahead of next season and is willing to cash in on Lukaku.

Bayern Munich are among the clubs monitoring the Belgian with interest. The Bavarians want a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who could leave the Allianz Arena this summer. Despite Lukaku's indifferent form, the Bundesliga giants believe he could fill the boots of the Polish striker.

Chelsea are ready to take a hit on the €113 million they paid to secure the 28-year-old's signature. However, they could only let Lukalu leave for a transfer fee of €75 million, which would rule Bayern out of the equation.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso eager to join Barcelona

Cesar Azpilicueta is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are eager to join Barcelona this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Mundo Deportivo.

Both players now have a year left on their contracts after Chelsea activated a one-year extension clause in Azpilicueta's deal. The 32-year-old has become a legendary figure at Stamford Bridge after spending a decade at the club, playing 450 games.

Alonso, meanwhile, has struggled for consistency, although he has been a regular feature under Tuchel of late. Barcelona want to strengthen their full-back position this summer. The La Liga giants are hoping the Blues will sanction low-cost deals for the two Spaniards.

Rio Ferdinand tips Reece James to win Premier League Young Player award

Reece James has been indispensable at Stamford Bridge recently.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has backed Reece James to win the Premier League Young Player of the season award. The Chelsea right-back has been in outstanding form this season, bagging six goals and seven assists across competitions.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand hailed the 22-year-old, saying:

"I’m going to go Reece James (for the Premier League young player of the season). I just think the importance that he has in this team; when he doesn’t play in that team, now they miss him massively. He has a massive impact. I watched him at Old Trafford the other day. He was treating some United players like boys. That’s how good he is, how comfortable he looks now."

He continued:

"I’ve seen him on loan at Wigan playing centre-back, playing in midfield. He’s so versatile. His passing range is off the charts. Just his all-round general play, the composure, the physicality, his defending one-v-one. I think he’s got everything."

