Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want Aitor Paredes, Arsenal eyeing Marc Cucurella, and more - January 9, 2024

Chelsea will travel to the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday (January 9) to face Middlesbrough in the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinals. Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to pick up a win to bolster his chances of winning silverware this season.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Athletic Bilbao defender Aitor Paredes. Elsewhere, Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Marc Cucurella.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from January 9, 2024.

Chelsea want Aitor Paredes

Aitor Paredes is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Aitor Paredes, according to The Sun. The Spanish defender has been rock-solid at the back for Athletic Bilbao this season, registering 10 clean sheets from his 20 outings across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at Stamford Bridge, as a new defender is one of Mauricio Pochettino’s most pressing needs.

With Thiago Silva in the tail end of his career and Trevoh Chalobah likely to leave this year, the Argentinean manager is eyeing reinforcements at the back. Paredes has already shown that he has the ability to perform at the highest level and has been identified as a target. The 23-year-old has a £20m price-tag, which will suit the Blues.

Arsenal eyeing Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in taking Chelsea's Marc Cucurella to the Emirates, according to journalist Simon Phillips. The Spanish left-back was close to joining Manchester United on loan last summer before the move broke down in the eleventh hour. Cucurella has since worked his way back into Mauricio Pochettino’s team, registering 12 appearances across competitions.

The Gunners are in the market for a new left-back, having allowed Kieran Tierney to join Real Sociedad on loan last summer. Mikel Arteta is keen to add a suitable backup for Oleksandr Zinchenko in the squad and Cucurella has emerged as an option.

In his column for Caught Offside, Phillips insisted that Chelsea remain keen to offload the 25-year-old either this month or in the summer.

“I’m still hearing that the most likely scenario is that we wait until the summer to sign a new left back, but something could develop with Marc Cucurella. I’ve heard some whispers last week of a potential move to Arsenal bubbling up, nothing solid yet,” wrote Phillips.

He continued:

“But the problem is his injury, so that could make any move this month difficult. Chelsea are open to selling him now, and he will definitely be up for sale in the summer.”

Cucurella’s contract with the Blues expires in 2028.

Blues not in talks for Artem Dovbyk

Artem Dovbyk is unlikely to move to Stamford Bridge this month.

Chelsea are not in talks to sign Girona's Artem Dovbyk this month, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Blues are expected to sign a new striker in January following the struggles of their current crop of attackers.

Nicolas Jackson, brought in from Villarreal last summer to replace Romelu Lukaku, has endured an underwhelming time so far. Mauricio Pochettino’s team has suffered for the lack of an established No. 9 and the Argentinean is keen to make amends this month. Dovbyk has reportedly been identified as an option.

The Ukrainian striker has been key to Girona’s rise in La Liga this season, registering 12 goals and seven assists from 22 outings across competitions. His efforts have reportedly forced the Stamford Bridge hierarchy to take note.

The London giants are already eyeing a move this month, according to The Sun. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has rubbished those claims.

“Despite rumours about Chelsea, Artem Dovbyk is not leaving Girona in January, no chance. It’s fake news, at least for the January window. In the summer we will see, but I have no idea if it will be Chelsea or other clubs, it’s too early to say right now,” wrote Romano.

Dovbyk’s contract with Girona runs until 2028, so the Spanish side are under no pressure to let him go.