Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want Antonio Nusa, Thiago Silva backed to leave, and more - February 18, 2024

Chelsea secured a 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday (February 17) at the Etihad. Raheem Sterling gave the visitors the lead in the first half, but Rodri secured a point for the reigning champions with a late strike.

Meanwhile, the Blues are reportedly interested in Antonio Nusa. Elsewhere, Thiago Silva has been backed to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of this season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from February 18, 2024.

Chelsea want Antonio Nusa

Antonio Nusa is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are interested in Antonio Nusa, according to Fichajes. The Norwegian forward has caught the eye following his performances with Club Brugge. Nusa has appeared 29 times across competitions this season, registering four goals and three assists. The 18-year-old was reportedly close to joining Brentford in January before the deal collapsed at the final hurdle.

Nusa is expected to be back in the market this summer and the Blues are planning to move for him. Club Brugge are willing to let him leave for €30m and the London giants are ready to meet their expectations. However, Chelsea could face competition from the Bees, as well as Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the Nusa.

Thiago Silva backed to leave Stamford Bridge by former player

Thiago Silva's time at Stamford Bridge could be coming to an end

Thiago Silva is unlikely to be at Stamford Bridge beyond this summer, according to former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher. The Brazilian's contract with Chelsea expires at the end of this season.

While the 39-year-old has been outstanding for Mauricio Pochettino’s team, Axel Disasi and Levi Colwill's emergence could pose a threat to his continuity with the Blues. Silva has registered 29 outings across competitions this term, including 26 starts and helped register seven clean sheets.

However, speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher insisted that the Brazilian’s days at Stamford Bridge are numbered.

“He’s been brilliant for Chelsea since he’s come in. But I think with his age, his contract’s up at the end of the season and when you see those two players [Disasi and Colwill] in together. I think it makes it very difficult for Thiago Silva to come back into the team between now and the end of the season – unless someone gets injured,” said Carragher.

He continued:

“Chelsea have the cup final but I certainly think they have to start building something for the future. There’s not an awful lot to play for after the cup final. I think looking at those two in a partnership and maybe another young centre-back in the squad, the days of Thiago Silva playing at Chelsea have got to come to an end.”

Silva has been linked with a return to former club Fluminense this summer.

Blues stars concerned about project, claims journalist

Chelsea stars on long-term contracts will be concerned about the project at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Blues have struggled to impress despite investing heavily in multiple rising stars in recent transfer windows.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are 10th in the league after 25 games, 14 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. The Argentinean’s position at the club has also been questioned of late.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones pointed out that players will be wary of getting stuck with seven or eight-year contracts with the London giants.

“I'm sure some of the players are a bit concerned about how things are going. But when you sign a seven or eight-year contract, you're at risk of finding yourself stuck at some stage. That could be down to them not being in the team or if the team is not living up to what you expected,” said Jones.

He continued:

“I think a lot of the reporting was based on the Chelsea end of things, when they were doing these long deals, but I'm always wary of players getting stuck in these moments. We've seen it over the years. Gareth Bale was stuck on a big contract and went into early retirement as a result of it. You're going to see more instances of that if this becomes the norm.”

Todd Boehly hasn’t been afraid to indulge in the transfer market since taking charge at the club, but his efforts have lacked direction.