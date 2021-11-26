Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want Barcelona midfielder in exchange for Christian Pulisic; club will not allow star attacker to join Borussia Dortmund in January, and more - 26th November 2021

Chelsea are preparing to welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge on Sunday in the Premier League. The Blues are top of the league table after 12 games, while The Red Devils are languishing in eighth.

Meanwhile, Chelsea want Barcelona to offer a Spanish midfielder in exchange for Christian Pulisic. Elsewhere, The Blues may not allow a Moroccan star to move to Borussia Dortmund in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 26th November 2021.

Chelsea want Frenkie de Jong in exchange for Christian Pulisic

Barcelona are eager to take the American to the Camp Nou next year. The Blues could let Pulisic leave if the Blaugrana allow the Dutch midfielder to move to Stamford Bridge. However, the London side are also willing to consider a cash-only offer of €50 million for the American.

Pulisic has blown hot and cold since joining Chelsea in 2019. The 23-year-old has failed to seal a place in the team's starting eleven since his arrival. Things have not improved under Thomas Tuchel, so The Blues have apparently run out of patience with him.

Chelsea are ready to offload Pulisic this winter, and Barcelona are interested in his services. The Blaugrana are looking for a new winger to address the mitigate the injury woes of Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati. New manager Xavi has identified Pulisic as a suitable target. The La Liga giants are proposing a loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, but The Blues are not interested in that proposal.

Instead, Chelsea want Barcelona to pay €50 million for Pulisic. However, the Blaugrana do not have the finances to complete such a deal. The Blues are also willing to accept Frenkie de Jong in a swap deal for the American.

Blues may not allow Hakim Ziyech to join Borussia Dortmund in January

The Moroccan international has dropped down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel. Borussia Dortmund are eager to secure his services in January, but The Blues are reluctant to let Ziyech leave.

Despite the Moroccan's struggles, Thomas Tuchel is keen to keep hold of him until the end of the season. The Chelsea manager is wary of Christian Pulisic's injury woes, so he wants to keep Ziyech as a backup option.

Chelsea initiate talks with Attila Szalai

Chelsea have already begun talks to sign Attila Szalai in January.

Chelsea have already begun talks to sign Attila Szalai in January, according to Football Insider. The Hungarian centre-back has been outstanding for Fenerbahce in recent times. The Blues are among a host of suitors for the 23-year-old.

Chelsea are plotting to steal a march on their rivals by securing his services in January. The Blues have been almost impenetrable at the back this season, but are sweating on the futures of quite a few of their defenders. Thomas Tuchel wants to address the issue by roping in Szalai.

