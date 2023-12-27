Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want Jeremie Frimpong; West Ham eyeing Ian Maatsen, and more - December 27, 2023

Chelsea host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (December 27) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's team are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong. Elsewhere, West Ham United are planning a move for Ian Maatsen.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from December 27, 2023.

Chelsea want Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Jeremie Frimpong, according to Fichanes. Frimpong has been on a roll for Bayer Leverkusen this season, registering seven goals and 10 assists in 22 outings across competitions.

His efforts have turned heads at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues looking to sign a new right-back in 2024. Reece James' injury woes have shown no signs of ending, which might have forced the club back into the market.

Frimpong has emerged as an option and could be available for €40 million. However, the London giants are not alone in the pursuit of the Dutchman. Real Madrid also have their eyes on the 23-year-old, who has been identified as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal.

West Ham United eyeing Ian Maatsen

Ian Maatsen (right) is wanted at the London Stadium.

West Ham United are interested in Ian Maatsen, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Dutch left-back is highly rated at Chelsea and has appeared 14 times across competitions. Maatsen was wanted by Burnley on deadline day this summer, but he opted to stay and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge.

That decision has proved to be ill-advised, with the 21-year-old struggling for game time this season. With his contract expiring in 2025, Maatsen is likely to consider his future at the turn of the year.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that the Hammers have had their eyes on the Dutchman for a while.

“Maatsen at Chelsea is somebody that they are interested in again. They had a look at him in the summer, and I was told that they feel they've got a good chance of keeping him within the Premier League.

"I think their main competition might come from the continent at the moment, but West Ham are at least going to try again and see if they can do anything," said Jones.

He continued:

“But yeah, it's quite a big month actually for West Ham, and they've got to be really careful about the type of business they do. And, also, of course, tread around the issue of David Moyes’ contract, which is starting to expire once we get into the new year.”

The Blues are eyeing a move for Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies for the left-back role, as per club insider Simon Phillips.

Marc Cucurella unlikely to leave Stamford Bridge in January

Marc Cucurella's future at Stamford Bridge remains up in the air.

Marc Cucurella is unlikely to leave Stamford Bridge this winter, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish full-back was a step away from joining Manchester United this summer before the move broke down. Cucurella has since wrestled his way back into the team this season, appearing 12 times across competitions. However, he's currently sidelined with an ankle injury.

Fichajes say that Sevilla are interested in the 25-year-old, but Romano has refuted those claims. In his column for Caught Offside, the transfer expert also added that Kepa Arrizabalaga's future hasn't been decided yet.

"Despite some recent reports, I can say no, Marc Cucurella will not go to Sevilla, and he’s also currently injured, so there’s nothing more to speak about on this at this stage.

"Marc will be out for some weeks, and, in any case, Sevilla is not a likely destination," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Regarding a return to Chelsea for Kepa, to be honest, I’ve absolutely zero idea of what’s gonna happen in June. Too early. It depends on Kepa performances, Lunin performances, Madrid strategies, Chelsea strategies … nothing to be decided in December or January.

"This kind of stuff is always decided in May. … the only guarantee now is that Kepa will stay at Real Madrid until the end of the season.”

Kepa joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan this summer.