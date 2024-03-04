Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want Jules Kounde; club not in talks for Crysencio Summerville, and more - March 4, 2024

Chelsea have struggled under Mauricio Pochettino, as they are 11th in the Premier League after 26 games. The Argentinean manager’s future is under scrutiny following the EFL Cup final defeat to Liverpool last month.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Barcelona defender Jules Kounde. Elsewhere, the London giants are not in talks to sign Leeds United striker Crysencio Summerville this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 4, 2024:

Chelsea want Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Jules Kounde, according to SPORT. The 25-year-old has been a first-team regular this season for Barcelona, appearing 33 times across competitions.

However, with the La Liga giants under financial distress and likely to offload players, Kounde’s future is up in the air. The situation has prompted interest from the Premier League, with Manchester United and Liverpool keeping a close eye on the 25-year-old.

The Blues are in urgent need of a central defender. Thiago Silva is in the final phase of his career and will become a free agent at the end of the season. Trevoh Chalobah is expected to leave this year.

Kounde has been identified as a candidate who could help the London giants deal with the potential twin exits. The player’s contract with the Blaugrana runs till 2027, so he could cost a decent fee, though.

Blues not in talks for Crysencio Summerville, says Fabrizio Romano

Crysencio Summerville has enjoyed an impressive season.

Chelsea are not in talks to sign Crysencio Summerville, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch forward is on a roll with Leeds this season, registering 16 goals and nine assists in 35 games across competitions. There were talks that the Blues are working to take Summerville to Stamford Bridge.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants want a No. 9 this summer instead.

“Despite rumours, I’m not aware of any contacts or negotiations over Crysencio Summerville at Leeds. Chelsea’s priority for the summer remains a central striker, but let’s see who else they look at,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“There are really many clubs following and monitoring Crysencio in the Premier League and other leagues, so let’s see if Chelsea decide to join them, but I’m not aware of anything concrete on this at the moment.”

Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen has been named as a priority target for Pochettino by multiple reports.

Journalist advises Chelsea to keep hold of Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher’s future remains up in the air.

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has advised Chelsea against offloading Conor Gallagher.

The English midfielder’s contract runs out in 2025, and speculation is ripe regarding his next move. Recent reports have spoken of interest from Tottenham Hotspur, who have been eyeing Gallagher for a while. It has also been mentioned that the Blues are willing to let the 24-year-old go at the end of the season.

However, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino’s team are in need of a player like Gallagher right now.

“Gallagher picks himself at the moment. He’s been able to captain the side. Pochettino likes him, and he's a player for the now. Currently, Chelsea need players for the now, with proven Premier League experience,” said Jacobs.

However, the journalist admitted that the 24-year-old could eventually become surplus to requirements in a few years.

“But perhaps, in a few years, if everything goes according to plan with the youth-led project, Gallagher will just be diminished because other players will become players in his position, for the now.

"Then Chelsea will be overstocked. That's where there's an appeal for the right money in cashing in,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“So, there are all kinds of moving parts here, but if you only look at it now, it feels crazy that Chelsea would consider letting Gallagher go on this form, with his standing and the leadership attributes he offers at the club.”

Gallagher has been a first-team regular under Pochettino this season, registering four goals and six assists in 36 outings across competitions.