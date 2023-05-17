Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues want Paulo Dybala; Mauricio Pochettino wants Premier League-proven players, and more - May 17, 2023

Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League after 35 games and will miss out on European action next season. Frank Lampard's team next face leaders Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday (May 21).

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala. Elsewhere, Mauricio Pochettino, who's reportedly set to take over at Stamford Bridge, is planning to target Premier League-proven players this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 17, 2023:

Chelsea want Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala could be available this summer.

Chelsea are interested in Paulo Dybala, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside. The Argentinean has been a hit at AS Roma this season, amassing 16 goals and eight assists in 36 games across competitions. However, he could be available for just £10.4 million this summer for overseas clubs.

The 29-year-old is in his prime and could be a decent addition to the Blues' squad, especially as he will be available for a bargain price. The London giants have suffered in the final third this season and could look for solutions this summer.

Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are expected to leave, so Dybaba would be a solid replacement for either player.

Mauricio Pochettino wants to target established faces this summer

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to ring in the changes this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino wants to target Premier League-proven faces this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Argentinean manager is set to take charge at Stamford Bridge this summer and is likely to have a busy summer ahead. The Blues have invested over £600 million on new players in the last two transfer windows and targetted young talents in January.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that Pochettino wants to bring in players with Premier League experience in the upcoming window:

"Pochettino has emphasised is that Premier League proven quality is really important. I think that's significant because if you look at Chelsea's recruitment throughout the last two windows, it's been a bit scattergun. We can expect that from the first summer because of the new ownership and Thomas Tuchel pushing for certain things," said Jacobs.

He added:

"But then the January window, although there was a strategy, was very much youth based. They weren't afraid to bring in players from all over the world. Malo Gusto came in from Lyon, Andre Santos the Brazilian, and Enzo Fernandez from Argentina. They signed Mudryk, who had played in the Champions League, but again had no Premier League experience.”

Harry Kane is already a target for Pochettino, but prising him away from Tottenham Hotspur would be tricky.

Goalkeeper most important position for Mauricio Pochettino, says Ben Jacobs

Kepa Arrizabalaga might not be first-choice at Stamford Bridge next season.

The goalkeeper position will be of utmost importance for Mauricio Pochettino next season, according to Ben Jacobs.

Chelsea have Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy in their ranks, but both remain linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs pointed out that lack of Champions League means there will be little rotation for the goalkeeper position.

"Chelsea have not got Champions League football; they've got less games, which means that the number one will be the number one. There'll be no opportunity necessarily to chop and change. So, it's arguably the most important position for somebody like Pochettino," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"With other positions, you can fight for competition, but with the goalkeeper, if you're going to give a manager autonomy, it probably should be over your No. 1 goalkeeper because, you know, that's going to be so key to the team and the spine of it."

Everton's Jordan Pickford and Porto ace Diogo Costa are reportedly targets for the Blues this summer.

