Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues warned against move for Everton winger; Bayer Leverkusen planning loan deal for Callum Hudson-Odoi, and more - August 24, 2022

Chelsea are working to upgrade their squad before the end of the summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel wants more reinforcements as he aims to fight for the league title this season.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT presenter Simon Jordan has warned the Blues against signing an Everton winger. Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen are planning a loan deal for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 24, 2022:

Simon Jordan warns Chelsea against move for Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Simon Jordan believes Chelsea would be massively overpaying for Anthony Gordon if they go ahead with their plans. The Blues have been heavily linked with a £60 million move for the Everton winger.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Jordan said the Toffees wouldn’t mind offloading the player to help adhere to the Financial Fair Play norms.

“I think you’re in the territory of massively overpaying. If Todd Boehly wants to lead with his chin, cheque book and whatever else and pay top, top, top, top money for players, and a player has already expressed an interest in going, and there’s a greater need to be able to supplement the challenges that Everton have already got because of this slight challenge of Financial Fair Play and the restrictions on how they have to sell to buy, yeah I would (sell Gordon),” said Jordan.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Chelsea are prepared to pay Everton £60 million for Anthony Gordon. Give me your thoughts on it? Chelsea are prepared to pay Everton £60 million for Anthony Gordon. Give me your thoughts on it? https://t.co/SscxNRSaGE

However, Jordan added that Everton would be sending out a negative signal about the academy by agreeing a deal.

“I would be unhappy because it sends out the signal that my academy is there for people to take from it whenever they chose once I have got proof of concept in my first team. I wouldn’t like that, but I would be making Chelsea work for it: A) With the cheque that they have to write,” said Jordan.

He added:

“B) If I am Conor Gallagher, I would hate to be hearing this frankly. Because if I have just gone back to Chelsea to get into their side, I wouldn’t really be comfortable with them suggesting I am going to be punted out to Everton.”

Gordan appeared 40 times for the Toffees last season, scoring four goals.

Bayer Leverkusen planning loan deal for Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

Bayer Leverkusen are planning a loan deal for Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to The Daily Telegraph via The Hard Tackle.

The Englishman has struggled for chances at Chelsea recently and has been heavily linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge this summer. Tuchel is not entirely convinced by the 21-year-old, who could further drop down the pecking order after the impending arrival of Anthony Gordon.

However, Hudson-Odoi is not short of suitors, with Leverkusen ready to offer him respite. The Bundesliga giants are proposing a loan move for the Englishman, and the Blues are willing to oblige. However, the London giants might have to pay a portion of the player’s £100,000-per-week wages for the deal to cross the line.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang right player for Blues, says Fabrizio Romano

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would be the right choice for Chelsea. The Blues are heavily linked with a move for the Barcelona striker, who could leave the Camp Nou this summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona have asked Chelsea to pay €25m + €3m bonus for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



Aubameyang will leave today if Chelsea agree.



(Source: Barcelona have asked Chelsea to pay €25m + €3m bonus for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.Aubameyang will leave today if Chelsea agree.(Source: @gerardromero 🚨 Barcelona have asked Chelsea to pay €25m + €3m bonus for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. 🔵🇬🇦 Aubameyang will leave today if Chelsea agree. (Source: @gerardromero)

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that a bid of €20 million could be enough to secure the signature of the Gabon international.

“I believe that this Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal is a strategy game. Chelsea know Barcelona need to sell to register Jules Kounde and don’t want to spend more than £15m plus add-ons, Barca know Auba is Thomas Tuchel’s priority choice and are asking €30m,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“I believe that €20m would be a fair price for an important striker, considering that we are one week from the end of the transfer market; he is the right player for Tuchel, who already knows Auba – a star player for him when they were at Borussia Dortmund.”

Aubameyang has dropped down the pecking order at the Camp Nou since the arrival of Robert Lewandowski this summer.

