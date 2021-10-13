Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues willing to battle Premier League duo for Borussia Dortmund star; Olivier Giroud opens up on exit from Stamford Bridge, and more - 12th October 2021

Chelsea have been impressive once again this season under Thomas Tuchel. The German manager has propelled the Blues to the top of the Premier League table after seven games. The London side are among the favourites for the title this year.

Meanwhile, off the field, Chelsea are ready to battle two of their Premier League rivals for the services of a Borussia Dortmund midfielder. Elsewhere, Olivier Giroud has opened up about his exit from Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 12th October 2021.

Chelsea willing to battle Manchester United and Liverpool for Jude Bellingham

Chelsea are ready to battle Manchester United and Liverpool for Jude Bellingham.

Chelsea are ready to battle Manchester United and Liverpool for the signature of Jude Bellingham, according to Caught Offside via Fichajes.

The Englishman was earmarked as a future star during his youth days at Birmingham City. However, Bellingham has hit an even higher gear since arriving at Borussia Dortmund last summer. Manchester United and Liverpool remain eager to bring him to the Premier League, and now the Blues have entered the fray for Bellingham.

Chelsea have a plethora of midfield talent on their roster, but very little quality apart from first-team stars. None of their backup options inspire confidence, which is why Thomas Tuchel wants reinforcements in midfield next year. Bellingham is a generational talent who has all the ingredients to succeed at Stamford Bridge.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Jude Bellingham’s game by numbers vs. FC Augsburg:88% pass accuracy

71 total touches

17 total duels contested

13 total duels won

4 attempted tackles

4 successful tackles

4 fouls suffered

2 shots

However, prising him away from Dortmund could be a tough ask. The Bundesliga side generated around £73 million from the sale of Jadon Sancho. Bellingham could be valued at double that amount. The three-way battle for his services also gives Dortmund negotiating power, so the Blues might have to be at their best to get a deal over the line.

Olivier Giroud opens up on Chelsea exit

Olivier Giroud says he struggled to cope with his departure from Chelsea.

Former Chelsea star Olivier Giroud says he has struggled to cope with hsi departure from Stamford Bridge. He said:

“(I spent) three seasons-and-a-half there (at Chelsea). I had an amazing time at Arsenal, but (at Chelsea), I can say even more because I won the big titles."

It was emotionally difficult to leave when I left Montpellier and Arsenal, but even more tough (at Chelsea) because I didn’t play the last three months, so it was evidence for me to leave and go for another challenge. It was tough to leave Chelsea and the Premier League, but at the end of the day, I think it was the best solution for me,” said Giroud

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea Olivier Giroud:"It was tough to leave #Chelsea and the Premier League but at the end of the day I think it was the best solution for me.”[via @talkSPORT Olivier Giroud:"It was tough to leave #Chelsea and the Premier League but at the end of the day I think it was the best solution for me.”[via @talkSPORT]

Thiago Silva full of praise for Raphinha

Thiago Silva has heaped praise on Raphinha.

Thiago Silva has heaped praise on Raphinha. The Leeds United star caught the eye with his performances for Brazil against Venezuela, managing to impress the Chelsea defender.

Speaking after the game against Columbia on Sunday, where Raphinha put in another assured performance, Thiago Silva claimed that the Leeds man has given Brazil manager Tite what he wanted.

"Its really cool to see Raphinha and Antony showing personality. In terms of chemistry, they’re lacking a little, but the individual play is at a high level. That’s what the man (manager Tite) wants, what the man asks for,” said Thiago Silva.

