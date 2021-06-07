Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues willing to pay £154m for Bundesliga superstar, Tuchel's four-man target list revealed and more - 7th June 2021

Chelsea will be keeping a close eye on Euro 2020, where quite a few of their potential targets are expected to be in action. The Blues would have liked to get their transfer deals done before the start of the tournament, but it looks unlikely.

The transfer window opens this Wednesday in England. However, for the rest of the major leagues of Europe, the window is officially open only on July 1.

That means Chelsea might have to wait until the end of Euro 2020 to secure all of their targets this summer.

While the Stamford Bridge outfit continue to be linked with some of the top stars around Europe, a few of their current players are also expected to leave before the start of the new season.

On that note, let’s look at the top Chelsea transfer news from June 7, 2021.

Chelsea willing to pay £154 million for Bundesliga superstar

Erling Haaland

Chelsea continue to be interested in Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland. According to the Express, the Blues are even willing to pay the £154 million transfer fee the Bundesliga side are asking for his services.

The Norwegian is among the most lethal strikers in the world at the moment and has scored 57 goals from 59 appearances since joining Dortmund.

BREAKING: Chelsea 'working intensely' to sign Erling Haaland with Roman Abramovich 'confident' of agreeing transfer fee... #CFC #BVB https://t.co/6YOi4x1r4y — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) June 7, 2021

It is no secret that Thomas Tuchel wants a striker at Chelsea before the start of the new season, with the current attackers at his disposal at Stamford Bridge failing to impress.

The Blues have been linked to Harry Kane, but pricing him away from Tottenham Hotspur looks impossible. As such, the Premier League giants have turned their attention to Haaland, whose current contract expires in 2024.

Roman Abramovich is even willing to pay the Bundesliga side’s astronomical valuation of the player.

Thomas Tuchel’s four-man transfer wishlist revealed

Declan Rice

Thomas Tuchel wants four new players at Chelsea this summer, according to London Football News via the Express.

The German wants to bring in Declan Rice from West Ham United to bolster his midfield and wants Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku to become the focal point of the Blues attack next season.

Tuchel also wants to revamp Chelsea's backline, with Bayern Munich’s Niklas Sule his preferred center back choice.

He also has his eye on Inter Milan right-back Achraf Hakimi but faces competition for the player’s services from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain.

AC Milan interested in Chelsea star despite contract renewal

Olivier Giroud

AC Milan are still interested in Olivier Giroud despite Chelsea triggering a one-year extension in the player’s contract, according to Sempre Milan via Milan News.

The Frenchman was previously expected to leave Stamford Bridge as a free agent this summer after falling down the pecking order in Tuchel’s team. AC Milan were the favorites for his signature before his renewal was announced.

Olivier Giroud remains a 'concrete target' for AC Milan despite the extended contract announcement.



- @sportmediaset pic.twitter.com/CYhsQOj78O — Simon Phillips 🏆 Champions of Europe! (@siphillipssport) June 7, 2021

However, the Rossoneri are not deterred by Chelsea’s move, which they believe is the club’s attempt to ward off interest from fellow Premier League sides.

But it remains to be seen whether AC Milan would be willing to pay a transfer fee for the player they were hoping to sign for free.

