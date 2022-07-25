Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues willing to pay €50 million for Villarreal defender; club planning to bolster attack, and more - July 25, 2022

Chelsea have work to do after losing consecutive pre-season friendlies. Manger Thomas Tuchel is expected to bolster his squad before the end of the summer.

Meanwhile, the Blues are willing to pay €50 million for a Villarreal defender. Elsewhere, the London giants are planning to add more teeth to their attack this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 25, 2022:

Chelsea willing to pay €50 million for Pau Torres

Pau Torres could arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer

Chelsea are ready to pay €50 million for Pau Torres, according to Calciomercatoweb via The Hard Tackle.

Tuchel remains in the market for another centre-back after welcoming Kalidou Koulibaly to his roster. Jules Kounde is his preferred choice, but prising the Frenchman away from Sevilla is proving to be a problem, as Barcelona are close to snapping him up.

The Blues are keeping their options open and have identified Torres as an alternative to Kounde. The Spanish defender has been a rock at the back for the Yellow Submarine recently. He could be a long-term solution to Tuchel's defensive conundrum, and the London giants are ready to break the bank for his signature this summer.

Blues tipped to bolster attack

Raheem Sterling moved to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea are planning to further strengthen their attack this summer, according to journalist Paul Brown. The Blues have already brought in Raheem Sterling from Manchester City but failed to land Raphinha, who joined Barcelona.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown said that Tuchel wants another forward on his roster

“The fact they were trying to get Raphinha and/or Dembele from Barcelona suggests that the manager wants another forward of some kind. They’re still looking in that area, and I think if they can find someone who fits, and the deal is possible, then they will do it," said Brown.

Jorginho reveals part in Kalidou Koulibaly transfer

SSC Napoli vs Udinese Calcio - Serie A

Jorginho has revealed that he played a part in Kalidou Koulibaly's arrival at Chelsea. The Senegalese joined the Blues this summer from Napoli. The Italian midfielder enjoys a cordial relationship with Koulibaly, having played together in Naples.

Speaking recently, Jorginho said that he pestered the Senegalese to come to Stamford Bridge for a year

“I pushed! I was like ‘come on, come to Chelsea’. And he was like ‘ah yeah I would like to’. I said ‘just come because it has been a long time since we played together’," said Jorginho.

He continued:

“It probably started last year. It was a lot. We always said as a joke: ‘let’s play together again, let’s play together again.’ But, it never happened properly, and when we saw ‘okay, maybe it’s not a joke anymore’, we started to be more serious about it.”

The Italian heaped praise on Koulibaly:

"He is an experienced player, not just on the pitch. You will see he is a brilliant defender, strong, fastl he plays on the ball. But as a guy, a person in the changing room he is just amazing. He is such a nice guy and brings a lot to this club," said Jorginho.

He added:

“I think he was the best choice, and I said before when the season was going to end that the first name it has to be is Kalidou Koulibaly. Because of the player he is and person he is in the changing room, he can just add to the club and teammates.”

