Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues willing to pay €70 million for Porto goalkeeper; club interested in Brighton forward, and more - December 1, 2022

Chelsea are eighth in the Premier League after 14 games, 16 points behind surprise leaders Arsenal. New amanger Graham Potter will be eager to finish in the top four.

Meanwhile, the London giants are willing to pay €70 million for a Porto goalkeeper. Elsewhere, former Blues defender Frank Leboeuf has said that the club are interested in a Brighton & Hove Albion forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 1, 2022:

Chelsea willing to pay €70 million for Diogo Costa

Diogo Costa is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are ready to offer €70 million to secure the signature of Diogo Costa, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. The Portuguese international is currently participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, following his recent stellar performances with Porto. The 23-year-old has been a first-team regular for the Primeira Liga side since breaking into their starting XI in 2019.

The Blues are impressed with his recent rise and want to secure his signature. Graham Potter is looking to revamp his options between the sticks at Stamford Bridge. The Englishman has preferred to use Kepa Arrizabalaga as his No. 1 so far, with Edouard Mendy dropping down the pecking order. The Senegalese’s future is up in the air, with the player expected to leave in 2023.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Chelsea have made contact over a deal for Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who is also being tracked closely by Manchester United.



Kepa’s future is not set in stone either, with Potter eager for an upgrade. Costa has emerged as the likely candidate for the role, and the London giants are willing to break the bank to get their man. However, Chelsea are likely to face intense competition for his signature, with Manchester United also keen to snap up Costa.

Blues interested in Leandro Trossard, says Frank Leboeuf

Leandro Trossard is expected to leave the Amex next year.

Frank Leboeuf has said that Chelsea are interested in Leandro Trossard. The Belgian forward has been linked with the club all season, with Graham Potter tipped to take him to Stamford Bridge next year.

The Blues are expected to invest in their attack in 2023, and the 27-year-old has been included in their wishlist.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Chelsea are ready to open talks with Leandro Trossard, whose contract at Brighton expires next summer.



Trossard is part of the national team in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup but has struggled for chances. Speaking recently, Leboeuf also added that the Belgian deserves to be in the starting XI.

"Trossard, I hear that Chelsea wants Trossard. And Trossard is on the bench? In that Belgium team? That’s impossible. There is something wrong. Maybe Martinez is the only one who can tell us why he doesn’t have the guts to change. Maybe he has pressure from somebody else,” said Leboeuf.

Trossard has appeared 14 times for the Seagulls in all competitions this season, registering seven goals and three assists. Meanwhile, Belgium exited the World Cup after drawing goalless against Croatia to finish third in Group F.

Chelsea have their eyes on Denzel Dumfries, says Niccolo Ceccarini

Netherlands vs Qatar: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Chelsea have set their sights on Denzel Dumfries, according to journalist Niccolo Ceccarini.

The Dutch full-back has caught the eye with Inter Milan this season, recording two goals and three assists in 20 games across competitions. The Blues are on the hunt for a backup to Reece James and have identified the 26-year-old as an option.

In his column for Tuttomercatoweb, Ceccarini said that the Nerazzurri could let Dumfries leave for €40 million next summer.

"At Inter, Dumfries’s future remains an open questions, and if Chelsea continue to press hard for him, then he could leave for no less than €40 million. Their goal would not to let him go until at least next June,” wrote Ceccarini.

The Italian journalist also added that the Serie A giants have already identified Emerson Royal as a possible replacement for the Dutchman.

“It is clear that the Nerazzurri are aware of this risk, and for this reason have already begun to search for a possible replacement. One of the profiles they like the most is that of Emerson Royal, who could perhaps leave Tottenham at the end of the season. Inter are currently trying to see whether it would be possible, and if so what the English club’s valuation would be,” wrote Ceccarini.

Dumfries is currently with the Netherlands team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

