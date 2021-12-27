Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues willing to pay €80 million for Real Madrid star; club enter race for Leeds United ace, and more - 27 December 2021

Chelsea returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 3-1 comeback win over Aston Villa on Sunday. The Blues went behind through a Reece James own goal in the first half. However, two Jorginho penalties either side of a Romelu Lukaku goal helped Thomas Tuchel's men secure all three points.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are willing to pay €80 million for a Real Madrid star next year. Elsewhere, the Blues have entered the race to sign a Leeds United star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 27th December 2021.

Chelsea willing to pay €80 million for Rodrygo Goes

Chelsea are ready to pay €80 million for the signature of Rodrygo Goes.

Chelsea are ready to pay €80 million for the signature of Rodrygo Goes, according to El Nacional. The Blues are long-time admirers of the Real Madrid star, and want to take him to Stamford Bridge next year.

Rodrygo joined Los Blancos in 2019, but has lacked consistency. He has failed to cement a place in the starting eleven. The Brazilian has been left frustrated by the lack of chances at the Santiago Bernabeu, and is reportedly considering an exit. Chelsea are keeping a close eye on his situation.

The Blues are looking to reinforce their frontline next year. Chelsea are expected to bid adieu to both Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, and want to bring in a new attacker. Thomas Tuchel has his eyes on Rodrygo, and wants the Blues to target the Brazilian next summer.

Chelsea previously offered €50 million to sign Rodrygo, but their bid was turned down by Real Madrid. However, the Blues are now planning to increase their offer to €80 million, which might convince the La Liga giants to sell him. The player is ready to join Chelsea, but the London side could face competition from Liverpool for his signature.

Blues enter race for Raphinha

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Raphinha.

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Raphinha, according to journalist Gianluigi Longari. The Blues are expected to upgrade their attack next year, with some of their current stars linked with moves away from the club. Thomas Tuchel has identified the Brazilian as a possible option to pursue.

Chelsea want to take the player to Stamford Bridge next summer. However, securing Raphinha's signature would be no walk in the park for the Blues.

That's because the Brazilian is wanted by Liverpool, who are also scouting the market for attacking reinforcements. There have also been rumours that Bayern Munich have identified the 25-year-old as a possible replacement for Kingsley Coman.

Chelsea ready to let Hakim Ziyech join AC Milan on loan

Chelsea are ready to let Hakim Ziyech join AC Milan on loan in January.

Chelsea are ready to let Hakim Ziyech join AC Milan on loan in January, according to Calciomercato. The Moroccan is eager to leave the Blues to resurrect his career. The 28-year-old has failed to convince Thomas Tuchel, so he could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge in January.

AC Milan are keen to take the player to Serie A. The Rossoneri want to inject a shot of creativity into their squad and believe Ziyech's experience could do them a world of good. Chelsea are likely to include an option to buy in his loan deal. Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the player, though.

Edited by Bhargav