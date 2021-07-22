Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues working on €150m bid for Erling Haaland, club initiate talks to sign £80m English midfielder, and more - 21st July 2021

Chelsea are determined to continue their brilliant form from last season when they take to the field in the new campaign. The Blues were very impressive under Thomas Tuchel in the 2020-21 season and the German will be hoping to help his team reach unprecedented heights next season.

Chelsea are ready to back Tuchel’s vision this summer and are aiming to add a striker to their squad. The Blues also want a midfielder while the German will also look to offload players who do not fit into his tactics ahead of the new campaign.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Chelsea transfer news from 21 July 2021.

Chelsea working on €150m bid for Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Chelsea are working on a €150m offer for Erling Haaland, according to The Hard Tackle via ESPN FC’s Transfer Show. The Blues are desperate to add a new number nine to their ranks this summer and have made the Norwegian their number one target.

However, pricing him away from Borussia Dortmund will not be a walk in the park, which is why the Premier League side are ready to make the Bundesliga giants an offer they cannot refuse.

Haaland has a lot of admirers around Europe, but Chelsea are leading the race for his signature this summer. The Norwegian has a release clause in the region of €75m which will come to play next summer.

The Blues are ready to test Dortmund’s resolve by offering them twice that amount. However, that might not be enough to change the Bundesliga side’s decision, as they remain determined to keep hold of their prized asset. Chelsea have identified alternate targets to pursue if the deal fails to materialize.

Blues initiate talks to sign £80m English midfielder

Declan Rice

Chelsea have initiated talks with West Ham United regarding the transfer of Declan Rice, according to The Hard Tackle via Rudy Galetti. The Blues have been linked with a move for the Englishman for quite some time and are now ready to step up their efforts for his signature.

The Premier League giants were interested in the player last summer under Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel’s arrival has not changed their stance on the midfielder.

The Hammers want £80m for their star man, but Chelsea are willing to include Tammy Abraham in the offer to sweeten the deal. West Ham are interested in the Englishman and are willing to accept a player-plus-cash offer.

However, Arsenal lead the race for Abraham’s signature and the player’s preference for a move to the Emirates could jeopardize the Blues’ plans.

Chelsea star ready to leave Stamford Bridge

Timo Werner

Timo Werner is ready to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, according to 90 Min. The German has struggled since joining Chelsea last year and is not impressed by the Blues’ eagerness to sign a new number nine before the start of next season.

Timo Werner got a lot of stick from opposition fans, but compared to other attacking players he has done better. pic.twitter.com/OmjNxLB92I — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) July 18, 2021

Chelsea are openly courting Erling Haaland and have also expressed interest in Romelu Lukaku and Antoine Griezmann. Werner’s representatives have already contacted Dortmund to inform them of his desire to be included in a bid for Haaland. Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Juventus are also monitoring the German's situation at the club.

