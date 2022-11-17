Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues working to extend Mason Mount stay; club favourites to sign Dynamo Moscow midfielder, and more - November 17, 2022

Chelsea have blown hot and cold this season. New manager Graham Potter enjoyed a strong start after taking charge in September, but his team have struggled recently.

Meanwhile, the Blues are working to tie Mason Mount down to a new deal. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the London giants are the favourites to sign a Dynamo Moscow midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 17, 2022:

Chelsea working to extend Mason Mount stay

Mason Mount has been a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are working to tie Mason Mount down to a new contract, according to The Athletic via Caught Offside. The English midfielder has gone from strength to strength since breaking into the first team in 2019. His steady rise has caught the attention of potential suitors around the continent.

The Blues want to extend his stay, but contract talks have been halted as Mount is currently in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 23-year-old has already rejected a seven-year deal, but the Premier League giants remain confident that negotiations would yield a fruitful result early next year.

The Englishman's current contract expires in 2024. The London giants have recently overcome a roadblock in talks regarding the player's wages. Mount has appeared 21 times across competitions this season and has scored twice.

Blues favourites to sign Arsen Zakharyan

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Arsen Zakharyan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Russian is a target for Potter, who is looking to inject fresh blood into his ageing midfield. Zakharyan has been impressive for Dynamo Moscow recently and could be a strong addition to Potter's squad.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Arsen Zakharyan: "I am happy at Dynamo, but the only place I want to go is Chelsea." Arsen Zakharyan: "I am happy at Dynamo, but the only place I want to go is Chelsea." https://t.co/3UZr53MQFQ

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants are locked in negotiations with the player's entourage to facilitate a move.

“Talks are ongoing, it’s not something completed yet but he’s one of the talents that Chelsea want to sign for the future. There are discussions ongoing on both the player and club side; Chelsea are the favourites to sign him, but deal is not at final stages yet,” said Romano.

The 19-year-old has previously publicly stated his desire to join the Blues.

Chelsea receive blow in Rafael Leao pursuit

Rafael Leao is preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Blues have suffered a setback in their quest to sign Rafael Leao. The Portuguese has been a revelation for AC Milan recently and is admired by clubs around Europe.

Potter's team, looking to add more bite to their attack, hope to convince the 23-year-old to move to Stamford Bridge.

Pys @CFCPys Chelsea will have people following Rafael Leao at the World Cup, they will test again for him. ( Chelsea will have people following Rafael Leao at the World Cup, they will test again for him. ( @FabrizioRomano 🚨 Chelsea will have people following Rafael Leao at the World Cup, they will test again for him. (@FabrizioRomano) https://t.co/tE0HKLU3rV

Leao's Milan contract expires in 2024, and the Rossoneri are locked in negotiations to extend his stay. The Blues are hoping to prise him away either in January or next summer.

However, speaking recently, the player's father Antonio Leao ruled out his son's move to Stamford Bridge, saying that the player loves being in Italy.

"We are working on it (contract renewal). Until the deadline of 2024, we will take care of everything, without necessarily Chelsea, Barcelona or Real Madrid," said Antonio Leao.

He added:

"He loves being in Italy. He has a predilection for Italians, the one the Portuguese do not have for him. He won the award for best player of the last Serie A not because he was beautiful, but simply … because he is the best.”

Leao has scored seven goals and registered nine assists in 20 games across competitions for Milan this season.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes