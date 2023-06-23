Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues working on Moises Caicedo deal; AC Milan want Christian Pulisic, and more - June 23, 2023

Chelsea are eager to reinforce their squad after finishing 12th in the Premier League in the recently concluded campaign.

The Blues have handed the keys of the first team to Mauricio Pochettino and have also welcomed Christopher Nkunku to the squad. Meanwhile, the London giants are working to bring Moises Caicedo to Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, AC Milan want midfielder Christian Pulisic.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 23, 2023:

Chelsea working on Moises Caicedo deal

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are working behind the scenes to secure the services of Moises Caicedo, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Ecuadorian midfielder has caught the eye with his performances for Brighton & Hove Albion in the recently concluded season. Arsenal were also hot on the heels of the 21-year-old before moving on to Declan Rice.

That has opened the door for the Blues to take Caicedo to Stamford Bridge. New manager Pochettino is eager for a midfield revamp and has sanctioned the departures of N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic. The Argentinean now wants Caicedo in the centre of the park.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that the London giants are close to agreeing personal terms with the Ecuadorian.

"I think the idea is to continue also on Caicedo deal. Let's see whether that's going to be this week or next week.

"Chelsea want to bid for Caicedo. Chelsea are advancing in negotiations on personal terms. The exchange between Chelsea and Caicedo's camp is very positive," said Romano.

Caicedo signed a new deal with the Seagulls earlier this year and is likely to cost a fortune this summer.

AC Milan want Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic has admirers at the San Siro.

AC Milan are planning to move for Christian Pulisic, according to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

The American forward has been a disappointment since arriving at Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. Tasked with replacing Eden Hazard, Pulisic has failed to live up to expectations and has subsequently dropped down the pecking order.

The Rossoneri have had their eyes on the 24-year-old for a while and now want him to replace Sandro Tonali, who's on his way out of the San Siro. Pulisic's contract with the Blues expires in just over a year, and he's unlikely to be handed an extension.

The London giants remain keen to offload the player this summer, while Pulisic is also eager to leave to get his career back on track. A move to Milan could be ideal for all parties.

Blues open to Callum Hudson-Odoi departure

Callum Hudson-Odoi could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are ready to sanction an exit for Callum Hudson-Odoi if he desires, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Englishman has failed to nail a place in the starting XI recently and is a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge. The 22-year-old had an underwhelming loan deal with Bayer Leverkusen in the recently concluded season and could be part of a mass exodus at the Blues this summer.

Hudson-Odoi already has an offer to move to Saudi Arabia, following in the footsteps of N'Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech and Kalidou Koulibaly. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the final decision will be taken by the Englishman after assessing all his options.

"Callum Hudson-Odoi’s future at Chelsea is another to keep an eye on. After a host of exits yesterday for N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Hakim Ziyech to Saudi Arabia, the discussion is also concrete for Hudson-Odoi to make the surprise move to a Saudi club,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“It is now the player who has to decide. He will assess all his options with his agents before deciding. I’m sure he will have also other possibilities, perhaps in the Premier League or elsewhere in Europe, and I think Chelsea are open to letting him go from what I’m told."

The 22-year-old needs a move away from Stamford Bridge to get his faltering career back on track.

