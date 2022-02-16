Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Borussia Dortmund join Blues for Reims star; Leicester City star tipped to join club, and more - 16 February 2022

Chelsea are preparing to travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The Blues are third in the points table after 24 games, but have won just one of their last five league games.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have entered the race to sign a Reims star, who’s also a Chelsea target. Elsewhere, a Leicester City player has been backed to join the Blues this summer.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 16th February 2022:

Borussia Dortmund enter race for Hugo Ekitike

Borussia Dortmund have entered the race to sign Hugo Ekitike, according to Football London. The Frenchman has been in outstanding form for Reims this season. Chelsea have their eyes on the 19-year-old ahead of the summer.

Ekitike has earned comparisons with Kylian Mbappe after going from strength to strength this season in Ligue 1. The French striker has registered nine goals and three assists from 20 games this season. His exploits have earned him admirers across Europe, with the Blues also on that list.

The London side have suffered due to their faltering attack this season, despite a plethora of talent at their disposal. Romelu Lukaku arrived last summer with a lot of promise, but has endured a difficult time at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Timo Werner’s struggles have continued this season as well, leaving manager Thomas Tuchel frustrated. The German manager wants to address the issue in the summer, with both players linked with exits.

The Belgian has been tipped to return to Inter Milan, while Werner could also opt to end his Stamford Bridge nightmare. The Premier League giants are eyeing reinforcements in the market, and have included Ekitike on their wishlist. The 19-year-old was wanted by Newcastle United in January, but opted not to move to St James’ Park.

Chelsea were also in touch with Reims in January to facilitate a move for the Frenchman in the summer. The Ligue 1 side want €40 million to part ways with their prized asset.

Ekitike could also be a future replacement for Lukaku if the Belgian decides to stay at Stamford Bridge. However, the London side may have to ward off competition from Borussia Dortmund to secure his services. The Bundesliga giants have identified the 19-year-old as the ideal replacement for Erling Haaland, who is tipped to leave the club shortly.

Youri Tielemans tipped to join Chelsea

Kleberson has tipped Youri Tielemans (in pic) to join Chelsea.

Former Manchester United midfielder Kleberson has tipped Youri Tielemans to join Chelsea. The Belgian’s current contract with Leicester City expires next year. However, the player will likely leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Kléberson: "I could see Tielemans going to Chelsea because their style would suit him. When you watch Chelsea play, they are more comfortable with the ball. A move to Manchester United would be a really big risk for him." Kléberson: "I could see Tielemans going to Chelsea because their style would suit him. When you watch Chelsea play, they are more comfortable with the ball. A move to Manchester United would be a really big risk for him."

Speaking to Paddy Power, the Brazilian said that a move to the Blues could suit Tielemans better than Manchester United or Liverpool.

“Youri Tielemans is not at a big club. Leicester City don’t have the pulling power that some of the other Premier League teams possess," said Kleberson.

"I could see Tielemans going to Chelsea because their style would suit him. When you watch Chelsea play, they are more comfortable with the ball. A move to Manchester United would be a really big risk for him, and Liverpool already have players who can control games and dictate the play,” continued Kleberson.

Blues interested in Ajax’s Antony

The Blues are among a host of clubs monitoring Ajax’s Antony, according to 90 Min.

The London side are planning attacking reinforcements this year, and have been impressed by the Brazilian’s rise at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Antony has emerged as one of the key players for the Eredivisie giants in the last season and a half.

The player’s entourage has hinted that the Brazilian desires a move to the Premier League. Apart from the Blues, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested in the player.

