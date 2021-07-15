Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Borussia Dortmund reject opening offer for Erling Haaland, Blues identify alternate striker target and more - 15th July 2021

Chelsea have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming season. The Blues enjoyed a stellar revival in the recently concluded campaign thanks to the timely appointment of Thomas Tuchel.

The German manager arrived at Stamford Bridge in January and took to the Premier League like fish to water. The London side ended the season fourth in the league, reached the final of the FA Cup, and then tasted glory in the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea want to build on their recent achievements and are planning to upgrade their attack this summer. The Blues have already identified potential targets who could take them to the next level and are ready to let go of players who are not a part of Tuchel’s plans.

On that note, let’s look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 15 July 2021.

Borussia Dortmund reject opening offer from Chelsea for Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund have rejected Chelsea’s opening offer for Erling Haaland, according to The Express via Sky Germany. The Blues have earmarked the Norwegian as their number one target this summer and are determined to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Haaland’s £64m release clause will be active next year, but the London side are plotting to avoid a scurry for his signature by signing him now. Chelsea presented an offer that included one of Callum Hudson-Odoi or Tammy Abraham in a player-plus-cash deal.

However, the Bundesliga side have turned down the proposal to reiterate that Haaland is not for sale. The rejection is not expected to break the Blues’ resolve, with the Premier League side likely to return with an improved offer next.

Chelsea are hoping to generate cash from player sales this summer, which could help them place a suitable offer for Haaland before the end of August. There’s a belief in Germany that a bid of £150m would convince Dortmund to part with Haaland.

Blues identify alternate striker target

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea have identified Romelu Lukaku as an alternative to Erling Haaland, according to Caught Offside. The Norwegian scored 41 goals in the same number of appearances in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund last season.

However, with Real Madrid also tracking the player, the London side are planning to target the Belgian if they fail in their pursuit of Haaland.

Real Madrid are in the race of the Top Clubs who want Haaland and are willing to wait for him also next year.

Haaland remains Chelsea's first summer goal, but if #CFC fail to take on Haaland, the first choice would become Lukaku. #Transfers pic.twitter.com/tEeo418Kmz — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) July 14, 2021

Lukaku was in fantastic form last season and is among the top strikers in the world at the moment. The Inter Milan striker has proven himself in the Premier League and could slot perfectly into Chelsea’s starting eleven.

Chelsea star set to have medical with Serie A side

Olivier Giroud

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is set to have his medical with AC Milan on Friday, according to Caught Offside. The Frenchman will reportedly put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Serie A giants, which will conclude a prolonged transfer saga.

Olivier Giroud will travel to Milan this evening ahead of his medical at AC Milan tomorrow morning.



pic.twitter.com/hJYBjolRzE — Talk Chelsea ⭐⭐ (@talkchelsea) July 15, 2021

Giroud has struggled for chances since Thomas Tuchel's arrival at the club. With the Blues already looking for a new striker, his departure will benefit both the player and the club.

