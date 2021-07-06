Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Borussia Dortmund reveal asking price for Erling Haaland, Blues identify Declan Rice alternative and more - 6th July 2021

Having already tasted success under Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea are eager to test their mettle in the upcoming campaign. Besides winning the coveted UEFA Champions League, the Blues also reached the final of the FA Cup last season and even finished fourth in the Premier League.

Now, the German manager’s challenge is to continue that upward climb and turn his team into the best in the land. Chelsea want to upgrade their squad this summer and want a world-class No. 9 in the team. Tuchel is also keen to bolster his midfield before the start of the new campaign.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer stories from 6 July 2021.

Borussia Dortmund reveal asking price for Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund will only let Erling Haaland go for an offer of £138m this summer, according to Football London. The Norwegian is Chelsea’s number one transfer target right now even though he could be available for a cut-price deal in a year. The Blues are eager to jump the queue before the race for Haaland’s signature intensifies.

Emmanuel Petit has urged his former club Chelsea to bite the bullet and sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland. Norwegian striker Haaland is one of the hottest properties in Europe after scoring 41 goals in 41 appearances last campaign for the Bundesliga side. pic.twitter.com/N6z3Oc5iNY — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) July 6, 2021

However, the Bundesliga side’s valuation of the Norwegian could cause a dent in Chelsea’s transfer budget. Tuchel is desperate to add a striker to his squad this summer after his attackers failed to impress in the recently concluded season.

The Blues have already seen an opening bid for Haaland turned down by Dortmund. Despite the astronomical fees involved, the Premier League giants are determined to get their man.

Chelsea identify Declan Rice alternative

Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea have identified Aurelien Tchouameni as the ideal alternative to Declan Rice, according to The Hard Tackle via Tribal Football. However, West Ham United are expected to demand over £100m to part with their prized asset.

The Blues are already attempting to break the bank to secure the services of Erling Haaland, so another exorbitant deal might not be feasible this summer.

Chelsea intrested in signing 21 year old French Defensive Midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni from Monaco,In Case if they failed to sign 22 year old English Defensive midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham.



(@Daily_Express ) pic.twitter.com/dwVCRf4sDe — ASMonaco 🇲🇨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ASMonacoEnglish) July 4, 2021

Chelsea have turned their attention to Tchouameni instead, with the Frenchman earning rave reviews for his performances for AS Monaco. The 21-year-old is among the rising stars of European football and won the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award last season. Tchouameni already has a long line of suitors, so securing his services won’t be easy.

AC Milan aiming to sign Chelsea star this week

Olivier Giroud

AC Milan want to sign Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud before the end of this week, according to Inside Futbol via Corriere Dello Sport. The Frenchman already has one foot out of Stamford Bridge and is eager to join the Rossoneri this summer.

Giroud's current contract expires next season after a recent extension came into effect, but Giroud has already agreed to personal terms with the Rossoneri.

The Serie A want to sign Giroud for free and are now hoping the player can convince the Blues to let him leave. AC Milan are not willing to pay a transfer fee and are now awaiting a decision from Chelsea.

