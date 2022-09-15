Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Brighton midfielder admits Stamford Bridge dream; AC Milan confirm failed bid from Blues for Rafael Leao, and more - September 15, 2022

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in their second game of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (September 14). Graham Potter's men are now bottom of Group E.

Meanwhile, a Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder has said that he would like to move to Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, AC Milan have said that they turned down a bid from the Blues for Rafael Leao this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 15, 2022:

Moises Caicedo admits Stamford Bridge dream

Moises Caicedo has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo has said that he harbours a dream of joining Chelsea. The Ecuadorian has earned rave reviews with a string of impressive performances for the Seagulls so far. The Blues have been linked with the player of late.

Speaking to Ole, as cited by Sport Witness, Caicedo said he's sad to see Graham Potter leave.

"It made me very sad now that he left for Chelsea, because he helped me a lot and I wanted to continue having him as a manager, but that’s football. You never know: today you can be here and tomorrow somewhere else; that’s the job of a footballer and a coach," said Caicedo.

He added:

"At Brighton, he worked very well, and people love him very much. I’m very happy for him and for the great opportunity that was presented to him."

- Moises Caicedo "I think they are one of the best teams in the world and nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. It’d be a dream to be in the best teams in the world and succeed there."- Moises Caicedo https://t.co/XI9gMt1cHF

Caicedo added that it would be difficult to turn down the London giants if they come for his signature.

"Right now, I’m very focused on Brighton and the World Cup. I want to have a great World Cup, and then we’ll see what happens. I think they are one of the best teams in the world, and nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. It’d be a dream to be in the best teams in the world and succeed there," said Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian has appeared six times for Brighton this season across competitions, scoring once.

AC Milan confirm failed bid from Chelsea for Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao was wanted at Stamford Bridge this summer.

AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini has confirmed that Chelsea had registered an interest in Rafael Leao this summer. The Portuguese has been outstanding for the Rossoneri recently and was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Speaking to Sky Italia, Maldini said that the Serie A giants are locked in talks to extend the player's stay at the San Siro.

"We have already started talking to him. But not now, for a long time. Every renewal can be simple or complicated; the will of the player makes the difference because that of the club is there. Renewal is an issue that we addressed many months ago," said Maldini.

The legendary Italian added that Milan rejected a verbal offer from the Blues for Leao this summer.

"Rafa knows that to become stronger than now, the solution is to stay with us. We are a young and growing team. He still has to learn many things, but we intend to do great things and grow with him. Chelsea’s officially written offer did not arrive, but on an informal level, it did. Of course, it was rejected," said Maldini.

Leao, 23, has three goals and five assists in eight games across competitions this season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lacks fitness, says Tim Sherwood

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moved to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not fully fit right now. The Gabon international joined Chelsea from Barcelona on deadline day. He started the game against Salzburg on Wednesday but failed to make a mark.

Speaking after the game, Sherwood said that the Blues need Aubameyang.

“I don’t think Aubameyang is fit, but we know he is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League, and Chelsea certainly need a centre-forward," said Sherwood.

Aubameyang, 33, has made two appearances for the London giants this season but is yet to open his account.

