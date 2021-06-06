Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Bundesliga side slap £172m price tag on Blues target, English midfielder wanted by Premier League side and more - 6th June 2021

Chelsea are eagerly waiting for Wednesday when the Premier League transfer window will officially open. The Blues are ready to build on their Champions League triumph and are expected to have a busy summer ahead. Thomas Tuchel reportedly wants at least three new additions to his squad before the start of the new season, with a striker at the top of his wish list.

The German will also be hoping to assess the number of young players set to return to Stamford Bridge after their loan spells. Tuchel will hope to unearth the next superstar from within the club. That could save Chelsea millions in the transfer market as well. The Blues are also expected to see a few departures over the summer.

On that note, let’s look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 6th June 2021.

Bundesliga side slap £172m price tag on Chelsea target

Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund have slapped a £172m price tag on Chelsea target Erling Haaland, according to reports. The Norwegian is a wanted man and is also being tracked by Manchester United, Manchester City, and Real Madrid. The player could be available for less than £70m next summer, but there’s already a beeline for his services this year.

Borussia Dortmund have placed an £172M asking price on Erling Haaland to try to deter the interest of #Chelsea, Man City, Man Utd and Real Madrid this summer.



[@diarioas via @MailSport] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) June 6, 2021

The Blues are interested in the player, with Tuchel eager to add a striker to his squad before the new campaign. Chelsea were previously linked with a sensational return for former player Romelu Lukaku, but the Belgian has poured cold water over those rumors. The Blues had hoped to bring Haaland to the Premier League, but that looks highly unlikely now. Dortmund’s staggering demands could be aimed at warding off suitors and keeping the Norwegian at the club for another year.

English midfielder wanted by West Ham United

Ross Barkley

Chelsea’s Ross Barkley is wanted by West Ham United, according to reports. The Hammers are eager to sign the former Everton footballer this summer and the Blues could be willing to let him leave. The Englishman has struggled to live up to expectations since joining the club in January 2018 and has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley is ‘in the sights’ of West Ham ahead of the summer transfer window. That’s according to Italian publication Calcio Mercato who claims that the Hammers are keen to sign the Blues ace this summer. — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) June 6, 2021

West Ham United boss David Moyes is eager to shore up his midfield this summer and has set his eyes on the Chelsea man. The Blues currently value him at £30m, so it remains to be seen whether the Hammers will be ready to pay that amount for his services.

Chelsea eyeing Kilmarnock wonder kid

Chelsea are eager to sign teenage wonder-kid Harvey Gilmour, according to reports. Harvey is the brother of current Blues midfielder Billy Gilmour. The 14-year-old has caught the eye with the Kilmarnock youth team and the Premier League giants are planning to add the teenager to their youth set-up. It would replicate the steps they took to acquire his brother, Billy, years ago.

Kilmarnock, however, do not want Harvey to leave right now and want him to develop further at the club before moving to Stamford Bridge.

