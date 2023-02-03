Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Callum Hudson-Odoi wants to return; club wanted Sofyan Amrabat on deadline day, and more - February 2, 2023

Chelsea enjoyed an immensely fruitful January transfer window, adding multiple players to their roster. Manager Graham Potter will now be expected to utilise the resources at his disposal to power his team up the league table, as they sit tenth.

Meanwhile, Callum Hudson-Odoi reportedly wants to return to Stamford Bridge this summer. Elsewhere, the Blues were reportedly interested in signing Sofyan Amrabat on transfer deadline day this winter.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 2, 2023:

Callum Hudson-Odoi wants to return

Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to return to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Callum Hudson-Odoi wants to return to Chelsea at the end of his loan spell with Bayer Leverkusen, according to Sky Germany via Sport Witness. The English winger departed Stamford Bridge last summer on a season-long loan to the Bundesliga side. However, things have not been rosy at the BayArena this season for the 22-year-old.

Hudson-Odoi has failed to strike a chord in Germany, struggling to cement a place in Leverkusen's starting XI. The Englishman has registered just one goal and one assist in 17 games across competitions this season for the Bundesliga side. Hudson-Odoi is now likely to return to the Blues in the summer, with a permanent stay at BayArena quite unlikely.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- @NizaarKinsella Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy head a group of players who could be sold by Chelsea this summer. Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy head a group of players who could be sold by Chelsea this summer.- @NizaarKinsella

Unfortunately for the 22-year-old, the situation in London doesn't bode well for his future too. With a plethora of options to choose from, Hudson-Odoi will likely find himself way down the pecking order at Chelsea. As such, he could be offloaded in the summer.

Chelsea wanted Sofyan Amrabat on deadline day

Sofyan Amrabat (left) was wanted at Stamford Bridge last month.

Chelsea attempted to sign Sofyan Amrabat on the final day of the January transfer window, according to The New York Times via Football Italia.

The Fiorentina midfielder became a household name after playing a starring role in Morocco’s fourth-placed finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Barcelona were hot on his heels during the winter, but their efforts were refuted by the Serie A side.

Sripad @falsewinger Chelsea tried to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina on deadline day, as per Chelsea tried to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina on deadline day, as per @tariqpanja 🚨 Chelsea tried to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina on deadline day, as per @tariqpanja.

The Blues also had their eyes on the 26-year-old and attempted to script a loan move for the player on deadline day. The London giants simultaneously tried to secure the services of Enzo Fernandez and Amrabat. While Chelsea found success in their pursuit of the Argentinean, luck was not on their side while chasing Amrabat.

The Blues proposed a loan move with an option to buy, but the Viola rejected their offer, and the talks ended abruptly. It's unclear whether the Premier League side will return for the player at the end of the season. Amrabat has appeared 26 times across competitions for Fiorentina this season.

Enzo Fernandez delighted to join Blues

Enzo Fernandez completed his much hyped transfer to Stamford Bridge on deadline day.

Enzo Fernandez has expressed his excitement at completing a move to Chelsea on the final day of the January transfer window.

The Blues convinced Benfica to part ways with their prized asset after lengthy negotiations, agreeing to pay a British record fee for the 22-year-old. The Argentinean has signed a contract with the club till 2031.

Speaking after completing the move, Fernandez said that he's eager to play for the London giants:

“I am grateful to Chelsea and its ownership for doing everything they could to make me a part of this project. I’m happy and excited to join the Pride of London, to play in the best league in the world and to compete for the biggest trophies. I can’t wait to play in front of our fans and help my teammates on and off the pitch,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez won the Best Young Player award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, after helping La Albiceleste lift the coveted cup.

Poll : 0 votes