Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Christoph Freund confirms he's not joining Blues; club backed to return for AC Milan attacker next summer, and more - September 21, 2022

Chelsea will embark on a new chapter in the Premier League under Graham Potter against Crystal Palace on October 1. The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager took charge of the Blues first team after the departure of Thomas Tuchel.

Meanwhile, Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed that he will not join the Blues. Elsewhere, journalist Dean Jones has backed the London giants to return for an AC Milan attacker next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 21, 2022:

Christoph Freund confirms he's not joining Chelsea

Christoph Freund will not move to Stamford Bridge this year.

Christoph Freund has announced that he'll not take charge at Chelsea. Recent reports claimed that the Austrian was very close to joining the Blues as their new sporting director. The club remain eager to fill the position with a competent candidate ahead of the winter transfer window.

Freund has released a statement confirming interest from the Premier League giants. However, he added that a change is out of the question.

"As I have already confirmed in interviews, Chelsea FC was interested in me. When such a big club asks, it not only honours me, and the work of FC Red Bull Salzburg, it is of course also a circumstance that entails personal considerations," said Freund.

He continued:

"I've come to the conclusion that I'm in the best of hands with FC Red Bull Salzburg, and that a change is out of the question for me."

The Austrian added that he's focused on the season with RB Salzburg.

"We're in the middle of a very intense phase and have important tasks to do in the Bundesliga, Cup and Champions League – that's what my focus and concentration are all on," said Freund.

The news comes as a blow for the Blues, who will now have to move on to alternate targets.

Dean Jones backs Blues to return for Rafael Leao next summer

Rafael Leao is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Dean Jones says Chelsea will return for Rafael Leao next summer. The Blues failed to prise the Portuguese away from AC Milan this summer. However, they remain interested in the player.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the 23-year-old would be an upgrade on Kai Havertz at Stamford Bridge.

"Leao is a bit more dynamic than Havertz. The way he plays is with more thrust and bursts and, at the moment, I genuinely think he is one of the most entertaining footballers in the world. Chelsea will be back for talks about him at the end of the season.”

Leao - the 2021-22 Serie A MVP - has registered three goals from eight games across competitions for the Rossoneri this season.

Rafael Betinez warns Graham Potter about expectations at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Benitez believes Potter has to deal with expectations at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea manager Rafael Benitez believes Graham Potter would feel the pressure at Stamford Bridge.

The English manager enjoyed a brilliant run with Brighton, but Benitez believes he would have to deal with a lot more expectations with the Blues.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as relayed by The Metro, the Spaniard said that Potter has to win games and challenge for trophies at Stamford Bridge.

"Now, he will feel the pressure (at Chelsea). Hopefully he does well, because I do like him. But he has to win. Now you cannot play nice football for six months and win nothing. He has to be in the top four; he has to challenge for trophies. It is another weight. The fans will be demanding," said Benitez.

He added:

"You have to win; you have to compete against Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham. It will be more demanding for him. He has the knowledge; can he (do it at Chelsea?) We will see in the future."

Potter commenced his tenure with the London giants with a draw against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League.

