Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Christoph Freund set to become new sporting director; Barcelona identify Blues midfielder as Sergio Busquets replacement, and more - September 19, 2022

Chelsea will next travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the start of October. Graham Potter's men are seventh in the standings after six games.

Meanwhile, Christoph Freund is set to take charge as the new sporting director for the London giants. Elsewhere, Barcelona have identified Jorginho as a possible replacement for Sergio Busquets.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 19, 2022:

Christoph Freund set to become new Chelsea sporting director

Christoph Freund has agreed to become Chelsea's new sporting director, 90 Min reports.

The Austrian has been locked in talks with the London giants for the last few days regarding the role. New Blues co-owner Todd Boehly was eager to fill the role in time ahead of the winter transfer window.

There was a breakthrough in negotiations over the weekend, and the Blues have now reached an agreement with Freund.

He will leave his role as sporting director of RB Salzburg with immediate effect and make a move to Stamford Bridge. The deal has the blessings of Blues manager Graham Potter, who has reportedly been in touch with Freund.

Barcelona identify Jorginho as Sergio Busquets replacement

Jorginho has admirers at Camp Nou.

Barcelona have identified Jorginho, 30, as a possible replacement for Sergio Busquets, according to The Mirror.

The Italian midfielder has less than a year remaining in his Chelsea contract. Unless he signs an extension, Jorginho will be able to talk with overseas clubs from January. The Blaugrana are keeping a close eye on his situation as they look to replace Busquets, who will turn 35 next summer.

The Spaniard is likely to leave the club once his contract expires next summer. Jorginho, meanwhile, will have to wait to see if he features in Graham Potter's plans. However, he won't be short of suitors if the Blues don't hand him a new deal. The Italian's availability on a Bosman move could suit the Blaugrana.

Wayne Rooney heaps praise on Graham Potter

Wayne Rooney has spoken highly of Graham Potter.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has heaped praise on Graham Potter. The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager took charge at Chelsea earlier this month after an impressive spell at the Amex.

Speaking to The Times, as relayed by The Evening Standard, Rooney said that he had a lengthy conversation with Potter last year.

"I spoke to Graham last year. I had a few hours with him on Zoom, and he went through his journey with me. He was good, interesting. He was sharing his ideas, and I was sharing my ideas of how I work. It’s good to bounce ideas off another coach — I’ve done similar with Gareth Southgate and a few others," said Rooney.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport “I spoke to Graham [Potter] last year. I had a few hours with him on Zoom and he went through his journey with me. He was good, interesting. He was sharing his ideas and I was sharing my ideas of how I work. It’s good to bounce ideas off another coach."



Rooney went on to compare Potter's journey with that of Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson.

“You look at Graham or Arsene Wenger who went to Asia. (Jose) Mourinho has been in different places. Fergie started with small clubs in Scotland. Patrick Vieira managed over here (at New York City FC) and went to France," said Rooney.

He added:

"Everyone has a different pathway, but they all did what they did to educate themselves and better themselves. Sometimes as a manager, you just take the job that’s there, and work your way from there."

Potter started his Stamford Bridge stint with a draw against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League.

