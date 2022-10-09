Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Diego Costa reveals reason for leaving Blues; AC Milan contemplating January move for Hakim Ziyech, and more - October 9, 2022

Chelsea added to their decent run under Graham Potter with a 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (October 9) in the Premier League. The result helped the Blues climb up to fourth in the standings.

Meanwhile, Diego Costa has revealed his reason for leaving Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, AC Milan are contemplating a January move for Hakim Ziyech.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 9, 2022:

Diego Costa reveals reason for leaving Chelsea

Diego Costa moved to the Molineux this summer.

Diego Costa has blamed former Blues manager Antonio Conte for his departure from Stamford Bridge.

The veteran striker played for Chelsea for three seasons before leaving in 2017. Conte had informed Costa that he was surplus to requirements via a text message, which led to a strained relationship between the two.

Conte joined Wolverhampton Wanderers this season and was serenaded by fans on his return to Stamford Bridge. Speaking after the game, the 34-year-old said that he left the club after falling out with Conte.

“It wasn’t the fans. It was with that coach (Conte). I had a very good relationship with the Chelsea fans. I was a champion! It was in the year that we won the second title. He didn’t count on me as much, and I couldn’t stay,” said Costa.

Costa added that he has always enjoyed a cordial relationship with the Blues fans.

“The affection I received today shows that I was never fighting with the fans. But I had to leave. It wasn’t my issue. It was because of the coach at that moment. Today is proof that the crowd has always been by my side and had affection for me.”

Costa registered 59 goals from 120 games for the London giants.

AC Milan contemplating January move for Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech has admirers at the San Siro.

AC Milan are considering a move for Hakim Ziyech in January, according to journalist Nicolo Ceccarini via Sempre Milan. The Serie A giants have seen their frontline struggle with injuries and are looking to add reinforcements at the turn of the year. Ziyech has emerged as an option.

The Moroccan has failed to cement a place in the starting XI since arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2020. With his situation not expected to improve, a move away from the club could be on the cards. Milan have been monitoring him for a while and could look to secure a loan deal for the player in January.

Christian Pulisic delighted to score first goal of season

Christian Pulisic has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge recently.

Christian Pulisic has expressed delight after scoring his first goal of the season. The American was on the score sheet against Wolves on Saturday, helping Chelsea secure a comfortable win.

Pulisic has endured a difficult time at Stamford Bridge of late and has been linked with a move away from the club.

Speaking after the game, the American also said that the Blues are now looking to add some consistency to their game.

“It was very nice! I wasn’t sure if Mason would get that pass through, but he slipped it through. It was a tough angle, so it was a nice finish, and I’m really happy to get that goal. We started really strong and controlled a lot of the game,” said Pulisic.

He added:

“They put up a fight at the start of the second half, and I thought it was difficult, but we defended really well, which we are happy with. It’s another clean sheet and a great result. We look really strong in attack but also a couple of clean sheets are really important for us. I like the way the team is working at the moment, and it’s just about finding some consistency and keeping going.”

Pulisic has appeared ten times for Chelsea this season and has found the back of the net once. He was one of seven changes to the team that beat AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

