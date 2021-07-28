Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Erling Haaland breaks silence on proposed move to Stamford Bridge, Blues initiate talks for La Liga defender, and more - 27th July 2021

Chelsea want to streamline their squad over the summer, despite winning the UEFA Champions League last season. The Blues reached the finals of the FA Cup too but ended second-best to a spirited Leicester City side. Thomas Tuchel inspired a fourth-place finish in the Premier League and will be aiming for top spot in the upcoming campaign.

Chelsea are targeting a new number nine this summer, while they also want to bolster their backline before the start of the new season. The Blues also want a new goalkeeper before the end of August.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 27 July 2021.

Erling Haaland breaks silence on proposed move to Chelsea

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has responded to his rumored move to Chelsea. The Norwegian is linked with a blockbuster move to Stamford Bridge this summer, with the Blues making the Borussia Dortmund star their top target ahead of a crucial season. Thomas Tuchel is on the hunt for a new number nine, with the current players at his disposal failing to make a mark. The German is eager to raid his former club for Haaland, but the Norwegian is expected to cost a fortune.

However, Haaland’s price tag has not deterred Chelsea, who are reportedly preparing a €175m offer for the player. And the Norwegian is not at all pleased with the finances involved. According to Caught Offside via ESPN, the Borussia Dortmund star was asked about the proposed move to Stamford Bridge and he responded by pointing out that the transfer fee involved is too high.

“I hope they are just rumors because €175million would be a lot for one person” said Haaland.

Even Haaland can't believe the transfer rumours 😂 pic.twitter.com/TSV2Jn7jtb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 27, 2021

The Norwegian’s £68m release clause could come into effect next summer, but Chelsea are eager to beat the competition and secure his signature this year.

Blues initiate talks for La Liga defender

Jules Kounde

Chelsea have entered negotiations with Sevilla for the services of Jules Kounde, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Blues are planning to bring in a new central defender this summer and Thomas Tuchel has identified the Frenchman as his preferred choice. The Premier League giants have already agreed personal terms with Kounde, who is willing to accept a five-year deal that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2026.

EXCL. Jules Koundé deal update: Chelsea are in advanced talks with Sevilla and Kurt Zouma could be included in the negotiation. Possible swap deal to go through in the next hours/days with Zouma + money for Koundé to Chelsea. 🔵 #CFC



Personal terms agreed for Koundé until 2026. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2021

Chelsea and Sevilla are locked in advanced negotiations to finalize the payment structure. There’s a probability that a player-plus-cash deal involving Kurt Zouma could help convince the La Liga side to part ways with their star.

Chelsea very close to first signing of the summer

Marcus Bettinelli

Chelsea are all set to confirm their first signing of the summer, according to Daily Mail. The Blues are eager to bring in a third-choice goalkeeper to replace Willy Caballero, who left the club this summer. The Premier League giants have settled on Marcus Bettinelli as the man for the job. The 29-year-old’s contract with Fulham expires this summer and he will join the London side as a free agent.

The Englishman reportedly turned down a move to Aston Villa to join Chelsea. The player’s medical has already been booked and could be unveiled in the next two days.

