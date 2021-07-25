Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Erling Haaland keen to join the Blues; club planning to hijack Manchester City move for English star, and more - 25th July 2021

Chelsea went on a rollercoaster ride during the 2020-21 season, enduring difficult times under Frank Lampard, before Thomas Tuchel arrived in January to transform their fortunes.

The Blues turned their season around under the German manager, finishing fourth in the Premier League table, reaching the FA Cup final and winning the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea will now look to fight for the league next season and have already commenced their preparation this summer in that regard. The Blues want to bolster their attack, while Tuchel also remains determined to offload players who do not fit into his plans.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer news as on 25 July 2021.

Erling Haaland keen to join Chelsea

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is intrigued by a move to Chelsea, according to The Express via CFC News Page. The Norwegian is impressed by the financial might and stature of the Blues, which is why he is keen to make a move to Stamford Bridge. Thomas Moreover, Tuchel is eager to add a new no. 9 to his squad and has made the Borussia Dortmund star his numero uno target this summer.

Haaland finished last season with 40 goals in all competitions but is keen to hit a higher level this campaign. The Norwegian believes a move to Chelsea could give him the platform to realise his goals. The 21-year-old is amazed by the number of changes the Blues create every game and is also thrilled by the fact that the club have offered to triple his current weekly wages from £100,000 to £300,000.

Erling Haaland is keen to join Chelsea because of the club’s stature & financial might, it has been claimed. The Borussia Dortmund striker scored 40 goals across all competitions last term. And both Roman Abramovich & Thomas Tuchel are determined to bring him to Stamford Bridge. pic.twitter.com/fZgWAsdI1P — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) July 25, 2021

Chelsea are willing to pay Haaland’s father and his agent handsomely as well. The Blues will also reportedly offer Dortmund £130 million and an additional £20 million in add-ons to part with their prized asset.

Blues looking to 'hijack' Manchester City's move for Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish

Chelsea are planning to 'hijack' Manchester City’s move for Jack Grealish, according to The Hard Tackle via Transfer Market Web.

The Englishman is valued at £60 million by Aston Villa, who could have a battle on their hands to keep their captain at the club beyond this summer. City are currently leading the race for Grealish, but the Blues are planning to steal a march on their rivals.

Chelsea are reportedly attempting a late hijack to swoop Jack Grealish, valued at around £60 million by Aston Villa, from Manchester City’s clutches.

( Transfer Market Web) — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) July 24, 2021

The 25-year-old has his admirers among the top six of the Premier League, and Chelsea believe Grealish could be an ideal replacement for Hakim Ziyech, who looks set to leave the club this summer.

Hakim Ziyech inches closer to a move to Serie A

Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech is edging closer to a move to AC Milan, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes.

The Moroccan has struggled since joining Chelsea last summer and might not be part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans for next season. The Blues are ready to offload him this summer, with the Rossoneri willing to pay €35 million for Ziyech.

The Serie A side might have to raise funds through player sales to finance the move, but AC Milan hope to seal Hakim Ziyech's deal by next week.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Bhargav