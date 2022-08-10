Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Former player advises Blues to target Barcelona striker; Crystal Palace interested in Callum Hudson-Odoi, and more - August 10, 2022

Chelsea remain interested in more additions to their squad before the end of the summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel has roped in Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Carney Chukwuemeka and Gabriel Slonina in the ongoing transfer window.

Meanwhile, former Blues midfielder Gus Poyet has advised the club to sign a Barcelona striker. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace are keeping a close eye on Callum Hudson-Odoi.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 10, 2022:

Gus Poyet advises Chelsea to target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Guy Poyet believes Aubameyang would be perfect for Chelsea. The Barcelona striker has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Speaking to Lord Ping, Poyet said that his former club need to address the striker's situation this summer.

"Aubameyang would be perfect. He looks happy and back to his best scoring goals. I do not know why this summer Chelsea and Barcelona are constantly trying to sign the same players and steal from each other. They are not similar clubs, but they are trying to buy the exact same players," said Poyet.

He added:

“I can't see the Aubameyang signing happening, but I would be happily surprised. Chelsea still need to sort out the striker situation now Lukaku is gone. Sterling will not be their number nine."

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Chelsea are pushing to sign Aubameyang, while Tottenham & Juventus are in the race to sign Memphis Depay.

Poyet also said that it doesn't make sense to invest heavily in another centre-back if the player doesn't become a first-team regular.

“It is logical for Chelsea to look for another centre back, but £85million? It's difficult to say because the market is crazy when you want certain players. To spend that much money, the player needs to play week in week out for the next four or five years like Virgil van Dijk.”

Crystal Palace interested in Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi has admirers at Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace are interested in Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to 90 Min. The Englishman has put his injury woes behind him and wants to secure regular football this summer. He's not guaranteed a place in the starting XI at Chelsea and is willing to leave in search of greener pastures.

There's a lot of interest in the 21-year-old from around Europe, and the Eagles are also in the mix.

The Blues are monitoring Wilfried Zaha, who's in the final year of his contract and could be allowed to leave. Palace could use the opportunity to get their hands on Hudson-Odoi.

Aleksandar Mitrovic tipped to succeed at Stamford Bridge

Aleksandar Mitrovic caught the eye with Fulham on opening day.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent is convinced that Aleksandar Mitrovic would succeed at Chelsea. The Blues are looking for a new striker after allowing Romelu Lukaku to leave this summer, while Timo Werner is also on his way out.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Bent added that Mitrovic could be the out-and-out goalscorer Thomas Tuchel is missing at the moment.

"I’ve always said with Mitrovic, if you give him the opportunities, and you play to his strengths, he will score goals at any level. At the weekend, against arguably the best centre-back on the planet, he gave him the toughest time I’ve seen someone give Virgil van Dijk in a long time," said Bent.

He added:

"Would he fit into Chelsea’s system? I’m not sure. But Chelsea, right now, just need someone to finish off chances, and that could be him. But I think he’s happy where he is at Fulham."

Mitrovic scored both goals in Fulham's 2-2 draw with Liverpool on the opening day.

